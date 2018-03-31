What Restaurants & Places Are Open On Easter Sunday 2018 in the U.S.?

It’s Easter Sunday 2018 and you may not have solid plans. No worries. We have some options for you to try as well as a list of restaurants that are reported to be open on the holiday. Plus, we have the rundown on places that you may be wondering about. What is open and what is closed?

If you’d like to try to get a reservation somewhere, you can check out OpenTable.com for the remaining options this holiday. As for the chain restaurants that are open on Easter, here are some options that may be up your alley. Applebees, Bob Evans, Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carrabba’s , Char Steakhouse, Benihana, Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Dunkin Donuts, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Golden Corral, P.F. Chang’s, Houlihan’s, IHOP, Joe’s Crab Shack, McCormick & Schmick’s, Morton’s Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesdays, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Shoney’s, TGIFridays, Waffle House and White Castle. To see even more chain restaurants open on Easter, click here for details on HolidayShoppingHours.com. Several restaurants are having special meal deals for families for Easter. For example, Bob Evans is offering up three different Easter Farmhouse Feasts, ranging from $59.99 to $109.99.

Banks are closed on Easter Sunday and some may even shut down for Easter Monday as well. Mail delivery is not an issue for the day, since mail is not delivered on Sundays. But, certain packages and deliveries may be delayed because of the holiday. Fedex observes Easter, but UPS reportedly does not. All government offices and financial institutions are closed down, which means the stock market definitely is not open. Public transportation will surely be running on its holiday hours, so check with your local services. All public libraries are likely closed. Some gas stations may be open, while others will be closed or running on limited hours. If you are traveling a distance, it may be the luck of the draw. But, there are now apps to locate open gas stations near you. One example is Gas Buddy. Another is called Gas Station Finder, which is an easy name to remember, right?

Most convenience stores are open, especially 24-hour establishments. Shopping malls are generally closed, but movie theaters are usually open. According to Bustle, Walmart, Kmart, Home Depot, Sears, Kroger, PetSmart and Lowe’s are all open on Easter. Keep in mind that places that are open for the day may have shortened hours. Wide Open Eats has reported that stores closed for the holiday include JCPenney, Stonewall Kitchen, Sprint, ALDI, Pier 1 Imports, Burlington Coat Factory, Sam’s Club, Costco, Hobby Lobby and Target.

For those venturing out to the movies today, some of the movies out in theaters right now, according to Fandango, include Ready Player One, Pacific Rim Uprising, Sherlock Gnomes, Black Panther, I Can Only Imagine, Tomb Raider, A Wrinkle In Time, and Tyler Perry’s Acrimony. Take your pick. If you would rather have an outdoor activity, there are plenty of community Easter egg hunts, breakfasts, and events happening on Easter Sunday. Locate an event near you here.