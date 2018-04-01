Are Sears & Kmart Open On Easter Sunday 2018?

If you’re hoping to do some shopping today, you’re in luck. It may be Easter, but Sears and Kmart are open, as is Walmart. But, for those who are venturing out to Target, save your gas. Target is closed.

To find a Kmart location near you, you can check out the store finder here. And, as for Sears, you can check out locations here to search for a nearby store.

Some “hot deals” that Sears has going on right now are on discounted appliances, jewelry, clothing, outdoor supplies and more. To get some coupons for Sears, sign up here. Some of the coupons are store-wide, while others are on specific items.

To check out all of Kmart’s “hot deals,” click here. There are actually over a thousand deals to choose from and you can narrow down results by picking different categories or items. For coupons, click here and you can check out discounts that are store-wide as well as on certain products.

On Easter Sunday, it can be difficult to find a lot of places that are open. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations might be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station. If you’re looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, there are several restaurants still open for the holiday at participating locations: Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Burger King, Outback Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel, Houlihan’s, IHOP, Morton’s The Steakhouse, In-N-Out, Panera, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Krispy Kreme, Wawa, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Red Lobster, and White Castle. Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts are open as well.

There are also a ton of Mom and Pop places and individual restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Easter Sunday. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on Easter include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. You can find a Rite Aid near you, here to search the store locations. State liquor stores vary in their hours for the holiday. Many state liquor stores have limited hours on Sundays, so, it’s important to check with your local establishments. With the holiday, some states have their liquor stores all closed, while other states, like Massachusetts, are open, as reported by Metro.