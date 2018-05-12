Top 10 Best Mom Quotes from Sons & Daughters for Mother’s Day 2018

Mother’s Day 2018 is a time to celebrate the women we love in our lives, our moms in particular. Whether we aim to make our moms smile, laugh or cry happy tears, touching words can make Mom feel special. Funny quotes and thoughtful messages are great to include in cards, on signs, or even just on social media. With that said, what are some of the best mom quotes from sons and daughters, to share on Mother’s Day? Read on for our rundown on our top picks for quotes, as well as the background behind each of them.

My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it. – Mark Twain

Author Mark Twain’s mother was Jane Lampton Clemens and Twain’s real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens. He was famous for works such as “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”. Twain died in 1910 and was buried in Elmira, New York’s Woodlawn Cemetery.

All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. – Abraham Lincoln

President Abraham Lincoln was a man of many quotes that have been made famous today and he was sometimes quoted about his family. In addition to the quote above, another statement he said about his mother was, “I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”

My mother is a walking miracle. – Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is very close with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and he has often brought her on the red carpet with him. Indenbirken reportedly named her son after the artist Leonardo da Vinci. DiCaprio also has a stepmother named Peggy, according to The Mirror. Though DiCaprio appears to be very loved by his family, he had a rough time growing up, as he admitted, “There used to be a major prostitution ring on my street corner, crime and violence everywhere. It really was like Taxi Driver in a lot of ways … I grew up very poor and I got to see the other side of the spectrum.”

I think in a lot of ways unconditional love is a myth. My mom’s the only reason I know it’s a real thing. – Conor Oberst

Conor Oberst is a musician, known for the band Bright Eyes, in addition to a handful of other bands. Currently, Oberst is a part of a band called Desaparecidos and he also does solo work.

I got to grow up with a mother who taught me to believe in me. – Antonio Villaraigosa

Villaraigosa is a politician, who is most known as the former mayor of Los Angeles, California, serving from 2005 to 2013. According to his website, he is campaigning to be the governor of California. In his campaign, he calls his mission “My California Dream” and has stated that, “I’m running for Governor to do big things—starting with rebuilding our middle class by investing in our schools and repairing our infrastructure. But we’re never going to make this state work for us again unless we give voice to the people who are all too often not heard in Sacramento. That’s what my campaign is about—giving voice to everyone. That’s what my service as governor will be about—making sure the people are heard in Sacramento and their priorities are addressed.”

My mom is definitely my rock. – Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is currently one of the judges on season 14 of the reality competition series The Voice. Alongside Keys on the judges panel is Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

When I was growing up, my mother was always a friend to my siblings and me (in addition to being all the other things a mom is), and I was always grateful for that because I knew she was someone I could talk to and joke with, and argue with and that nothing would ever harm that friendship. – Marlo Thomas

Thomas is an actress, producer and author, who was most known for the sitcom That Girl in the 1960’s and 70’s. She has been married to Phil Donahue, of The Phil Donahue Show, since 1980 and she has five stepchildren. Thomas is also the daughter of the late comedian Danny Thomas.

I was always at peace because of the way my mom treated me. – Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis is a former professional tennis player from Switzerland. Her parents were also pro tennis players and her mother Melanie once ranked tenth among women in Czechoslovakia. They helped to sculpt her into the tennis player she became as an adult.

My mother’s wonderful. To me she’s perfection. – Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s mother is Katherine Jackson and she took in his three children when the music legend unexpectedly died. Jackson’s cause of death was of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. He died at his home on June 25, 2009, according to the Washington Post.

My mom has always been my support system. She taught me to never give up and to keep pursuing my passions no matter what. – Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore started out as a singer in the entertainment industry and also appeared in various films like Princess Diaries and Because I Said So. She then landed a brilliant role on the award-winning show This Is Us. According to People, Moore has said that her mother identifies as a lesbian and her two brothers are gay. She also said that she and her family members are very close. Moore said that, “There are no secrets in our lives. I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love. If anyone can find love, I support it, I salute you and I celebrate that.”