Mother’s Day Religious Songs & Prayers for Church

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate that special women in your life. As Mother’s Day falls on a Sunday, many attend church with their moms and perhaps they are looking for some music that can reflect their mood for the day. Here’s a few of our top picks for songs that are perfect for the occasion, as well as some prayers.

Mother’s Day Church Songs & Prayers

“This Amazing Love” by Emily Laudeman, “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban, “Jewel of a Great Price” by Candi Bertran, “The Woman God Wants Her to Be” by Michael Souders, and “Honor Christian Mothers” – A Mother’s Day Hymn are some good options for songs for your mom today, though they aren’t all directly from the Bible.

When it comes to prayers and passages for mothers today, here are a few:

“Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” – Proverbs 31:25-30

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.” – Psalm 139:13-16

“Then the mother of the child said, “As the Lord lives and as you yourself live, I will not leave you.” So he arose and followed her.” – 2 Kings 4:30

Mother’s Day Spiritual & Religious Quotes

The following quotes are spiritual or religious and honor moms, who are both alive, as well as passed away. Read on for some of our top picks:

“A church without women would be like the apostolic college without Mary. The Madonna is more important than the apostles, and the church herself is feminine, the spouse of Christ and a mother.” – Pope Francis

“My prayer was, ‘God, let me do well enough to be able to take care of my mother.’ I was able to do that ’til the day she died because of my audience.” – Tyler Perry

“I thank my mom… I thank God for my mom every day because I think if it wasn’t for her, who knows?” – Joanna Krupa

“When Queer Eye hit, the church told my mom they were praying for me. She said, God loves him too. And I support him 100 percent.” – Jai Rodriguez

“God blessed me with two unbelievable parents, and I am just like both of them. I have the smile and charisma of my mother and the big heart of my mom, because she wants to save the world and help the world, so I am just like her.” – Magic Johnson

“My mother raised me in the church. I was not allowed to stay home on Sunday; there was no option. I sang in the choir all the way up until I went to college.” – Steve Harvey

Mother’s Day was first started by a woman named Anna Jarvis and the first official Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 10, 1908. The day was actually first celebrated by attending church. Following a prayer service, children would gift their moms letters.