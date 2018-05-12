Top 5 Mother’s Day Ideas for Cards & DIY Presents to Mom

Mother’s Day is a time to show your mom love on a special day of the year. It’s also a day to pay tribute to those who have passed on, the moms we cherished, but are no longer with us today. While many would agree that moms should be shown love every day of the year, Mother’s Day is an opportunity to spread joy and laughter. Below, find our top 5 ideas for cards and sweet sentiments on Mother’s Day this year.

DIY Coupon Book Ideas For Mom That She’ll Actually Want to Use

This idea is a classic one and it works for mothers, daughters, wives, grandmothers, and sisters. There are printable coupon books for Mom available online and some options include The Spruce Crafts Coupon Book, Party Delights Mom Coupon Book, and Skip to My Lou Mother’s Day Printable Coupons. You can create your own coupon book or include it in a card and that can be your present.

For those who need ideas for their coupon books, it’s always a good idea to incorporate some personal details. For example, if your mom likes to go to the movies, a good coupon would be for a free movie date with you and your mother. If Mom hates to do laundry, a good coupon idea would be for her to get her laundry done by you one day. There are so many ideas to choose from. Here is a list of coupon ideas: one breakfast in bed, control of the TV remote for the night, one free automatic win an argument coupon, one free foot rub, one get out of doing the dishes free coupon, one day with the house all to yourself, one car wash, one night off from cooking dinner, or one morning to sleep in. If you would like to create a coupon book and have deeper pockets, ideas for coupons can include rewards like theses: one complimentary dinner out with your loved one, one pedicure or manicure, one professional massage, or one brunch out at a restaurant together.

Mother’s Day ECards For Free

ECards are great for people to send their loved one, whether they live close by or across the world. Some are free, while others cost money. There is a large variety of cards, from funny to sentimental, as well. All you need to do is fill out some quick info and you can email your mom, grandmother, sister or wife the card of your choice. Some options even allow you to upload photos to use in the cards. Websites that feature free ECards to send include 123 Cards, Blue Mountain Cards, Punch Bowl ECards, and Open Me ECards.

If you forget to send a card in the mail or ECards just aren’t your thing, there’s always a simple email. Send your loved one a nice letter to show you care and you can easily just email them the note.

Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes to Make at Home

Brunch for Mother’s Day is almost a staple across the country, but it can come with a pricey check at the end of the meal. Many restaurants offer special menus, pre-fixe options or an expensive buffet to celebrate the occasion. While this is a nice option for families on Mother’s Day, it may be a bit too much money for some people. Breakfast in bed or a brunch made at home can be equally effective. It may even mean more to your loved one, since you put time and effort into the meal.

There are many options to choose from when creating a brunch for your mom on her special day, as well as for the whole family. When making breakfast or brunch for the whole family, sometimes flipping pancakes and french toast can take a long time if you don’t have a big griddle. A recipe like a Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole by The Food Charlatan, that serves 12, is a great idea. If you’re looking for a light brunch appetizer to make and serve, a nice option is the Strawberry Basil Bruschetta by Jo Cooks. It’s colorful and delicious. With brunch, some like a cocktail, and Foodtastic Mom has a Mojita Iced Tea recipe that is perfect for this kind of refreshment.

Mother’s Day Quotes for Cards

Whether you are using funny messages, lines from movies or profound words, sometimes famous and wise quotes are a good idea to include in a homemade or blank card. What sums up your relationship with your mother or grandma? What can make your loved one smile? Abraham Lincoln once said that, “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” This is a great option for a heartfelt card.

If you’re looking for a more political angle, this quote from Chelsea Clinton is about her mother Hillary Clinton. Chelsea stated, “That’s who my mom is. She’s a listener and a doer. She’s a woman driven by compassion, by faith, by a fierce sense of justice and a heart full of love.” When it comes to funny thoughts or lines from movies, there are also plenty of options. A funny line from the movie Mean Girls is, “I just want you to know, if you ever need anything, don’t be shy, OK? There are NO rules in the house. I’m not like a *regular* mom, I’m a *cool* mom.” Whatever you decide to write on your Mother’s Day card this year, it’s best to tailor it to your loved one.

Magazine or Club Subscriptions for Gifts

Subscriptions are great ideas for gifts. If your mother loves People Magazine or Good Housekeeping, get her a year’s subscription. You can also pay for her to be a part of certain clubs. Enroll her and pay for her to be in a wine club, where she receives bottles of wine each month for a year. Buy her a subscription to Fab Fit Fun boxes, which come with beauty products, or get her Bark Boxes for her puppy. The options are endless.

Another alternative is purchasing gifts or certificates through Groupon. Shopping ideas are endless and it’s a great way to get more bang for your buck.