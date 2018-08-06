What Is the Zoom Challenge & How Do You Do it?

A couple of weeks after the Keke Challenge hit the internet, a new challenge has been going viral. The Zoom Challenge was started earlier this summer by a mother-daughter duo, Monique and Janaya Underwood. They remembered seeing a similar Vine and wanted to recreate it. Little did they know, their small-time video would go viral and start the newest trend on the internet.

What Is the Zoom Challenge?

In the Zoom Challenge, a person sits on the floor with their feet in front of them, pretending to be in a car, with Lil Yachty’s “Mickey” playing in the background. The person then pretends to put the car in gear and it looks like they disappear from the screen, appearing to be pulled by their feet. This gives the impression that they “zoomed” away.

How Do You Do the Zoom Challenge?

The Zoom Challenge looks easy enough; sit with your feet in front of you, have someone pull your off camera. However, the challenge was originally done much differently. They actually pushed off a surface and then played the video in reverse using the Snapchat or Insta Story feature.

Now, however, people are being pulled by their legs, and some people end up hitting their heads on the ground. According to People Magazine, the videos have received “criticism and backlash.” Many social media users have been warning others about potential injuries, such as concussions, from completing this challenge.

“STOP GIVING THESE KIDS CONCUSSIONS IN THESE ZOOM VIDEOS!! All these poor babies bout to walk around skipping the number four when they count and not being able to see anything blue,” one Twitter user posted on July 17.

“Umm I’m scared. What if they hit they head ouch … yeah Nah on this challenge,” another said, ”

“WTF is wrong w/ people?!?!? Those poor kids were definitely hurt,” wrote a third.