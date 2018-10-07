Was My Facebook Hacked? Viral Hoax May Have Tricked You, Too

If you are an avid Facebook user, you’ve probably noticed that quite a few of the people on your friends’ list have been posting that they’ve gotten hacked. Hundreds if not thousands of Facebook users have been led to believe that someone hacked their account and sent friend requests to other people. But that likely isn’t the case at all.

Here’s what’s going on:

Several Facebook users have been getting a message that reads, “Hi….I actually got another friend request from you yesterday … which I ignored so you may want to check your account…” The message then instructs the user to “hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward…”

So, all of those messages that you’re seeing from your friends worried that they were hacked? Most likely not true. They just fell into the hoax hole that seems to keep on growing.

“You can stop forwarding that latest warning from your Facebook friends about being hacked. You weren’t. It’s bogus. And you’re just making it worse,” reads a warning posted on the Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ Facebook page.

Of course, it is entirely possible to get hacked on Facebook, and proper measures can and should be taken if you feel as though your account has been compromised. Not only should you change your password, but you should also reach out to Facebook for assistance.

“The best thing for users to do is just delete the messages they receive about this, especially if they echo the exact same language used above. If a person is genuinely concerned they are the victim of Facebook cloning, they should go to the profile and report it to Facebook,” WXYZ reports.

If you think that your Facebook account was hacked, you should find out who has been accessing your account. You can do that by going into your “Settings,” selecting “Security,” and clicking on the “Where You’re Logged In” option. If you notice anything strange, you should change your password as soon as possible.