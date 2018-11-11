Great Clips Free Haircuts on Veterans Day 2018

Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served our country and continue to serve our country today. It is also a way to say “thank you for your service”. One of the ways that local stores and restaurants pay tribute to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day is by giving away free meals, discounts and free services. Great Clips is one of the places that participates in this.

Participating Great Clips salons are giving out a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. The free haircut cards are redeemable up until December 31, 2018. On the official Great Clips website, it states, “While not all of us have served in the military ourselves, most of us know at least one veteran who we would like to thank. With this annual promotion, we give everyone a way to thank a veteran on Veterans Day. And we give veterans more than a one-day event to redeem their free haircut card.” For non-military patrons of Great Clips, you can purchase a service at a Great Clips salon on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. And again, these haircuts are good up to December 31, 2018.

Great Clips also currently has a section of their website dedicated to Veterans and their stories. It’s called Greatful4Vets. Great Clips explains their dedication to supporting veterans, writing, “We at Great Clips are fortunate to work among extraordinary people within our network who are serving or have served their country, or are making an impact on the lives of these individuals each and every day. That’s why in 2018, we’re shining the spotlight on their inspiring stories. Watch their extraordinary stories here and share your own stories of a veteran who has impacted your life on social media with #GREATful4VETS.”

Another chain of hair salons that is giving away free haircuts on Veterans Day is Sports Clips. For those with a Sports Clips in their area, they can get a free haircut on November 11, 2018.

Veterans Day marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Originally, the day was titled “Armistice Day.” This year marks the 100th anniversary. With the day, comes a time to thank those who have fought for America. It is a day of remembrance to honor those who have served our country. Veterans and active duty members often get free meals from restaurants, freebies and discounts as a thank you for their service as well. There are also often sales and other deals going on for the general public in retail and department stores. Some even have some early Black Friday deals going on. Sometimes, people may Veterans Day with Memorial Day, while others confuse Memorial Day with Labor Day. When it comes to Veterans vs. Memorial Day, the difference is that Veterans Day honors those who have served our country, while Memorial Day pays tribute to those who died protecting it.