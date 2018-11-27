‘He’s Not Your Man’ Meme Becomes New Advertising Tool

The latest meme trending on Twitter is being referred to by the name “he’s not your man.” The meme’s format goes like this: “Ladies, if he ______, he’s not your man. He’s _____.” In the middle of the tweet, you list a handful of traits about the person or thing actually being described. As the list progresses, it becomes increasingly clear who or what you’re referencing, which you reveal in the last line of the tweet. One of the most-liked and retweeted examples features the Disney animated classic movie, Beauty and the Beast:

Ladies, if he: – Is slick as Gaston

– Is quick as Gaston

– Has a neck that's incredibly thick as Gaston

– Shoots like Gaston

– Makes those beauts like Gaston

– Goes tromping around wearing boots like Gaston

– Uses antlers in all of his decorating He's not your man. He's Gaston. — Faith Moore (@FaithKMoore) November 25, 2018

Brands and businesses with an active social media presence have jumped at the trend, using it as a humorous advertising tool. Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s popular makeup line, went the sexy route to use the meme to sell one of their products.

Ladies, if he:

– can last all day and night

– fits perfectly in your hand

– has an extra-long, flexible tip

– has a smooth stroke

– is your go-to eyeliner in your makeup bag He’s not your man, he’s our Fenty Beauty Flyliner — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) November 26, 2018

Xbox’s verified account contributed with a reference to one of the main characters from the Halo video game, and Whataburger took the social media moment as an opportunity to remind Twitter what the fast food burger chain has to offer.

Ladies, if he:

-doesn't text you back

-doesn't like your pics

-is over 7 feet tall

-doesn't show you his face

-has no last name He's not your man. He's the Master Chief. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 27, 2018

Ladies if he: -Is there for you 24/7

-Treats you like royalty

-Never lets you go hungry

-Works in over 800 locations in 10 different states He’s not your man, it’s Whataburger — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 26, 2018

The entertainment industry embraced the meme with references to past movie blockbusters and shows presently airing, posted by major studios and accounts created for the popular franchises.

Ladies, if he: – never responds to your texts

– can't stop saying "Jason"

– has only existed for 7 hours

– is a willing sex robot

– has wind chimes where his ding-dong should be He's not your man. He’s Derek Hoffstetler, P.I. pic.twitter.com/dNgZ16dGh8 — The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) November 27, 2018

Ladies, if he: – is super tight with his pack of friends

– is always shirtless at inappropriate times

– is insanely jealous of other guys

– transforms into a giant animal

– imprints on your daughter He’s not your man. He’s a werewolf. pic.twitter.com/OYNgayiufv — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) November 27, 2018

Ladies, if he: -Is skinny

-Speaks in the third person

-Loves shiny things

-Talks to himself

-Wakes you up to the sound of him whining for My Love, and My Precious He’s not your man. He’s Gollum. pic.twitter.com/3CgRLgK9lT — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) November 26, 2018

Professional and college teams dragged their mascots into the joke, too.

Ladies, if he: – Never responds to your texts

– Always has a smile on his face

– Never has time to talk

– Feuds with baseball stars

– Diet consists of peanuts and cracker jacks

– Has a baseball for a head He’s not your man. He’s @MrMet. pic.twitter.com/hWHEEwiPC4 — New York Mets (@Mets) November 26, 2018

Ladies, if he: – is the strong silent type

– seems like he's everywhere at once

– often wears nothing but a scarf

– won't reveal his true identity

– can't stop doing one-armed push-ups He's not your man. He's the Nittany Lion. pic.twitter.com/53HdYvpt4q — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 26, 2018

Random House Publishing even got in on the action, with a tweet to shut down the “man vs. book” debate before it started.