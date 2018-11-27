‘He’s Not Your Man’ Meme Becomes New Advertising Tool

The latest meme trending on Twitter is being referred to by the name “he’s not your man.” The meme’s format goes like this: “Ladies, if he ______, he’s not your man. He’s _____.” In the middle of the tweet, you list a handful of traits about the person or thing actually being described. As the list progresses, it becomes increasingly clear who or what you’re referencing, which you reveal in the last line of the tweet. One of the most-liked and retweeted examples features the Disney animated classic movie, Beauty and the Beast:
Brands and businesses with an active social media presence have jumped at the trend, using it as a humorous advertising tool. Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s popular makeup line, went the sexy route to use the meme to sell one of their products.
Xbox’s verified account contributed with a reference to one of the main characters from the Halo video game, and Whataburger took the social media moment as an opportunity to remind Twitter what the fast food burger chain has to offer.
The entertainment industry embraced the meme with references to past movie blockbusters and shows presently airing, posted by major studios and accounts created for the popular franchises.
Professional and college teams dragged their mascots into the joke, too.
Random House Publishing even got in on the action, with a tweet to shut down the “man vs. book” debate before it started.
