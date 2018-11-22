Is Mail Delivered on Thanksgiving 2018? Are Post Offices Open Today?

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on Thanksgiving?” is always answered with a giant “No.” There is no mail delivery today. All post offices and federal offices are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, which means that no businesses or homes will receive mail today. This also counts out USPS packages for the day. According to USPS, because today is a federal holiday, all federal offices will be closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day. Additional holidays on which mail is not delivered include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day and Christmas Day.

UPS and Fedex will be closed for the day as well. In fact, you can check out the entire holiday schedule for Fedex here. According to the official Fedex schedule, “Supply order deliveries (envelopes, boxes, tubes, airbills, etc.) may be delayed for customers and FedEx locations during Thanksgiving week and the three weeks before and during Christmas. If you have an extreme shipping supply emergency during these weeks, please contact your nearest staffed FedEx Express location.” This includes all Express, Ground, Home Delivery, and Smart Post shipping for Fedex. And, any packages that are already in transit, will remain in transit until Friday, when Fedex reopens. When it comes to UPS, though it is closed and not operational, UPS Express Critical is still available, according to the official UPS site.

For Thanksgiving 2018, all federal offices will be closed down and the courts will also be shut down. All libraries will be closed, and trash collection should pick back up by Friday. Banks are closed today as well. As far as school closings go, they are all closed on Thanksgiving day, as well as on Friday, unless otherwise noted by the individual school district. Some schools may choose to make up snow days on Black Friday. Most pharmacies are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday as well. In many areas, parking meters may be free and there are also a ton of sales, freebies and restaurant deals going on. Stores will be flooded on Thanksgiving nights, as well as on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is always celebrated on the last Thursday in November, and in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation making Thanksgiving an official national holiday. The holiday wasn’t always held on the last Thursday of the month. During the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday up one week, in order to help make an increase in retail sales. Then, in 1941, the holiday was moved back to the last Thursday in November once again.