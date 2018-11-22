Starbucks Thanksgiving Holiday Hours & Menu 2018

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2018 and Starbucks is open, though some select stores will choose to close for the holiday. Most stores should be opening at their normal time but will close extra early, due to holiday hours. It’s important to check with your local Starbucks for exact times, as the hours may differ from store to store. But, as long as you get to Starbucks by early afternoon, you should be good to go.

Starbucks released the following statement about this year’s store hours, “Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the entire community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Thanksgiving in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

Starbucks has already gotten into the holiday season and is giving out festive cups with their coffee purchases. For the turkey festivities, Starbucks is currently featuring the Holiday Turkey & Stuffing Panini. The official description of the sandwich reads, “A generous portion of sliced turkey breast is at the heart of this holiday-inspired panini. It’s topped with cranberry-herb stuffing and turkey gravy then served warm on toasted ciabatta bread. It’s a handheld turkey dinner.” It is 540 calories.

The Caramel Brulée Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha are some holiday flavors of coffee drinks this season. Currently, Starbucks has some other seasonal items available on its menu as well and one of them is the Sugar Plum Danish, which has a cream cheese feeling. Other new, seasonal menu items include the Chestnut Praline Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Eggnog Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Gingerbread Creme Frappuccino Blended Creme, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

In addition to fun options at Starbucks on Thanksgiving, Black Friday will have some special deals this year, since it coincidentally falls on National Espresso Day. Starbucks is bringing back its Happy Hour for the occasion, with a buy-one-get-one-free offer on espresso and Frappuccino blended beverages on Friday. The offer is available at participating Starbucks stores across the U.S. and Canada from 3 p.m. to close Friday. When you go to the Starbucks Happy Hour webpage, enter your name, email and zip code to receive free offers and discounts.

Other stores that are offering discounts and freebies on Black Friday this year include McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Quick Chek, and Biggby Coffee.

Recently, Starbucks opened its first American sign language store in Washington D.C., as reported by CNN. The location was chosen because of how close the store is to Gallaudet University, which is the world’s only liberal arts university for the deaf and hard of hearing. Kylie Garcia, a deaf barista, told CNN Travel, “At the point of sale, people see [signing] immediately and sometimes stand there in awe. They’re used to talking to people right away. It’s a role reversal.”

Another barista named Joey Lewis said that, “This is an opportunity to model what deaf-centric space looks like.” What’s really great for locals is that the Model Secondary School for the Deaf is close by and students there have the opportunity to get jobs at the Starbucks.