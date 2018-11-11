TGI Friday’s Veterans Day Deals & Freebies 2018

Restaurants across the country are honoring those who have served, or currently serve, in the US Armed Forces this Veteran’s Day.

What’s TGI Friday’s doing to support America’s vets? Some TGI Fridays locations will be offering a free lunch this Veteran’s Day on meals up to $12. SOme locations will also be offering this deal on Monday, November 12.

Offers vary by location, so check your local TGI Fridays store for detail. To find a location near you, click here.

According to The Spruce, active and retired military personnel will also be eligible to order a free personal-sized appetizer along with any purchase on November 13 and November 30. The code for the offer is at the bottom of your bill.

Families and friends will not be able to take advantage of this offer- just active and retired military personnel. To prove you are such, please provide a valid military ID.

A number of other great deals are being offered this Veterans Day at other stores. Applebees, for starters, is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Bertucci’s will be handing out free small cheese pizza Sunday and Monday, while Bob Evans is gifting free meals from a special menu on Sunday.

The first TGI Fridays restaurant was opened in New York in 1965. As the story goes, Allan Stillman, who opened the first TGIF restaurant, hoped opening a bar on the East side of Manhattan would help him meet single women. He used $5,000 of his own money and borrowed another $5,000 from his mother to purchase the location.

Today, there are over 870 TGI Fridays restaurants in 60 countries in the world, excluding the US. TGI Fridays can be found in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Ecuador, Panama, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, and many others.

Veterans Day, initially celebrated as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, recognized the first anniversary at the end of World War I. In 1926, Congress passed a bill that ordered the day be honored annually; November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. It wasn’t until 1954 that President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

Outside the US, countries recognize the holiday in different ways. In Europe, Britain, and the Commonwealth countries, veterans are honored with two minutes of silence at 11 am on November 11.