Walgreens & Duane Reade Veterans Day Discounts 2018

Veterans Day weekend 2018 is finally here, and businesses across the country are honoring those who have served, or currently serve, in the US Armed Forces, with a slew of great deals and discounts.

What’s Walgreens offering this year? Stores will be offering 20% off on eligible regularly priced items to those with a Balanced Rewards Card. The deal will be offered from November 9-11. To learn more about the offer, click here. The deal includes all veterans, military, and their families.

The offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free deals, buy 1 get 1 50% off deals, or buy 2 and get the third free deals. It is also not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, phone/prepaid/gift cards, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, health tests, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, the Prescription Savings Club membership fee, newspapers, magazines and items or services purchased by prescription and/or submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law.

To honor our veterans, military and their families receive a 20% discount on all eligible regularly priced items (11/9—11/11). In-store only. https://t.co/j5Qxrdxsbo pic.twitter.com/3A3IX82rhY — Walgreens (@Walgreens) November 9, 2018

Does the 20% off apply to Duane Reade stores as well? Yes. Walgreens operates in New York City metropolitan area as Duane Reade.

Looking for food deals? Look no further. There are a number of great Veterans Day deals being offered at some of your favorite chains. Applebees is giving away a free meal from a special menu on Sunday to veterans and active military personnel. Bertucci’s is offering a free small cheese pizza on Sunday and Monday, while Boston Market is gifting veterans with a buy one individual meal and drink, get one individual meal free deal. Buffalo Wild Wings is going even further with a free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries on Sunday.

Veterans Day, initially celebrated as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, celebrated the first anniversary at the end of World War I. In 1926, Congress passed a bill that ordered the day be celebrated annually; November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. It wasn’t until 1954 that President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

Other countries recognize the holiday in different ways. In Europe, Britain, and the Commonwealth countries, veterans are honored with two minutes of silence at 11 am on November 11.