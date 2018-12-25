Is Costco Open or Closed on Christmas Day 2018?

On Christmas, no one’s immune from forgetting something important. Whether you need last-minute Christmas gifts or you need to grab something for that important holiday meal, can Costco provide what you need on Christmas Day? Unfortunately, the answer is no. On Christmas Day 2018, all Costco stores will be closed.

These are chainwide hours to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. So of course, we should be glad for the employees and give Costco some praise for putting the holiday and their employees ahead of profit. Costco will resume its regular hours on December 26, the day after Christmas.

Costco is typically closed on major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Christmas Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving.

If you’re looking for a place to shop on Christmas Day 2018 because you forgot something for a meal or you forgot a gift that you really need under the tree, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even though Kroger is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Other stores you might want to look into include 7-Eleven, Acme, and Cumberland Farms. Most major grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll have to look to smaller pharmacies, gas stations, and convenience stores for most of your Christmas Day shopping needs. Of course, call your nearest location first before heading over. Some local stores may have shorter hours on Christmas Day.

If you’re just out of options nearby, then try some local restaurants. Maybe you can pick up a side dish that can make up for the ingredients you forgot to buy for your Christmas Day meal. Or maybe you can pick up a gift card as a last-minute stocking stuffer from a local restaurant that’s open. Restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2018 can vary, but they may include Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Burger King locations, Carl’s Jr., Checker’s, Denny’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Panda Express, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Waffle House, and local delivery services like Uber, Favor, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub. Of course, exact store hours can vary depending on the individual location, so call the restaurant or fast food store you’re thinking of visiting before you stop by.

Despite being closed on Christmas, Costco will be open the next day, running regular hours at most locations. Click here to find a Costco location near you. If you’re looking for some good Christmas deals, they’re offering some holiday specials for 2018 that you can still take part in, even after Christmas. There’s still one more holiday to come, and you can still grab some supplies and food before New Year’s.