Is Costco Open on Christmas Eve 2018? [Hours Near Me]

Last-minute shopping is a holiday tradition for many people. Whether you’re hosting family and friends for Christmas or you’re bringing food as a guest to another family member’s celebration, or you simply haven’t purchased your Christmas gifts yet, no one’s immune from forgetting something important. But many stores are closed on Christmas Eve or they close early, which can make grabbing something last-minute more difficult. Many shoppers are wanting to know if Costco is open on Christmas Eve 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, the news is good for Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve 2018, Costco stores will be open. Costco stores will then be closed, however, on Christmas Day.

On Monday, December 24, 2018, all Costco stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Unlike other stores whose hours may vary by location, Costco hours are chainwide. So no matter where you are, you can be assured that Costco hours are the same. On Christmas Eve, the stores will open at 9 a.m. near you, and then close at 5 p.m. in your local time. All stores across the nation will be closed on Christmas Day so employees can celebrate with their families.

Click here to find a Costco location near you.

If you’re looking for some good Christmas deals, Costco is offering some holiday specials for 2018. You can see all their holiday deals here. This includes holiday gift card flipbooks and even holiday gift baskets that you can buy for friends or family. You can find decorations at Costco and ideas for gift exchanges. Remember, even picking up some candy can be a nice little stocking stuffer if you’re still looking for something at the last minute. Costco has some great pies and desserts too, so if you’re wanting a Costco pie for Christmas, you’ll need to pick it up on Christmas Eve.

Of course, plan for the store to be busy. Because it’s closed on Christmas Day, Costco tends to get really busy on Christmas Eve. You’ll want to show up early so you don’t miss out on those pies. Here are some stories from previous years from people who braved Costco on Christmas Eve:

Costco. Christmas Eve day. Deep breaths. You got this. — Kyell Gold (@KyellGold) December 24, 2016

Costco on Christmas Eve Eve.. Yikes — neu (@ally_neumann) December 23, 2015

Going to Costco on Christmas eve 2 hours before it closes. Wish me luck! 😂 — Dignitas cath (@CAthCSGO) December 24, 2017

Pray for those people that try and embrace Costco on Christmas Eve. My the odds ever be in your favor🙏🏼 — Taylor James Rasband (@TeejayRazzy) December 24, 2015

Mom decided today, Christmas Eve, would be the best day for me to go to Costco to get cheesecake. Wish me luck. — TecatePapi (@julioadriandlt) December 24, 2015

Did you brave Costco on Christmas Eve this year? Let us know what it was like in the comments below.