Is Denny’s or IHOP Open on Christmas Day 2018?

If you’re hoping to go out to eat breakfast on Christmas Day 2018, Denny’s and IHOP are both open in most locations, but they may be operating on holiday hours. The same goes for Tim Horton’s and Perkins, as both of these restaurants have open locations, but not all are participating. Denny’s and IHOP also have lunch and dinner menus, for those who venture out later in the day.

IHOP currently has several holiday menu items available for purchase at its restaurants, with Christmas Grinch-inspired items, most of which are dyed green, to go with the Grinch and Christmas themes. These items include the Minty Who-Hot Chocolate, Grinch’s Green Pancakes, and the Who-Roast Beast Omelette. There are also some other Grinch-inspired choices on the kids’ menu. These items include the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo and the Young Grinch Minty Hot Chocolate.

When it comes to the current menu’s seasonal items at Denny’s, the company has added some “festive flavors” for customers this season. The Pumpkin Spice Pancake Breakfast comes with two pumpkin spice pancakes with whipped cream, warm pumpkin cream cheese icing, two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of either two bacon strips or two sausage links. The Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast includes the same side items as the Pumpkin Spice Pancake Breakfast, but the pancakes have a cinnamon crumb topping cooked into the pancakes. Other options include the Holiday Turkey Melt, Pumpkin Pie Milkshake, Pumpkin Pie Pancake Puppies, the Pecan Pie, and Pumpkin Pie.

Denny’s also has the Turkey & Dressing Dinner or Dinner Pack. According to Denny’s, the description of the Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack describes the meal as, “Tender carved turkey breast served family-style with savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Serves 4-5. Round out your meal by adding a classic Pecan or Pumpkin Pie.”

At IHOP, in addition to its Grinch line of food items, there are also some other flavored foods to get you into the holiday spirit. Vanilla Spice Pancakes are one way to go for breakfast. For lunch or dinner, you could try the Roasted Turkey & Stuffing meal. There are also festive flavors for beverages like coffee and hot chocolate available, like the French Toast Hot Chocolate. Other fun options that may not be festive, but sound tasty, include the T-Bone Steak & Eggs, Bacon Temptation Omelette, Cheeseburger Omelette, Cupcake Pancakes, IHOP Signature Pancake Sliders, the Ultimate Waffle Stack, Chicken and Waffles, the Big Brunch Burger, and Philly Cheese Steak Stacker.

In a couple months, on February 27, 2018, IHOP will be celebrating National Pancake Day, so be sure to stop in for their celebratory promotions. Often, free pancakes are given out that day.

Other restaurants that are open on Christmas Day this year include select locations for Golden Corral, Old Country Buffet, Shoney’s, Fleming’s, McCormick and Schmick’s, Buca di Beppo, Applebee’s, TGI Friday’s, Waffle House, Huddle House, McDonald’s, Benihana, and PF Chang’s. Select convenience stores are open as well if you’re looking for a quick nibble while on the road. Wawa, Quick Chek, 7-Eleven and Cumberland Farms are some of the stores that may be open.