Vape Shop Clerk Fired Following Expletive-Laden Rant at Trump Supporter [VIDEO]

Avape shop clerk has been fired after a 4-minute long video of the clerk ranting and swearing at a Trump supporter went viral. Ian Furgeson, 36, filmed himself walking into the Xhale City in Tucker, Georgia on Dec. 28 to purchase some vape items. The employee then asked him to leave after he entered the store, due to the fact that he was sporting a MAGA hat and Trump t-shirt.

“I have just been asked to leave the store. He greeted me, that was nice. I did find the item that I wanted and the next thing he said was he’d like me to leave,” Furgeson said in the video.

The clerk initially asked the man politely to leave the shop, but once Furgeson continued to record the encounter, the man quickly escalated the confrontation and started screaming at Furgeson to leave. You can view the video below.

“Leave the store!” the clerk is seen yelling repeatedly. “F–k off! Get the f–k out of here!” The clerk appears to either take a swing at Furgeson, or swipe the camera out of his hand, according to the video footage. “I can’t stand you racist motherf–kers!”

You can hear the clerk talking to somebody on the phone in the background while pacing around the store, talking about Furgeson’s Trump t-shirt and hat. As the clerk continues to call him a racist, Furgeson politely tells an African American customer that he isn’t a racist, and that he just wants “good healthcare for my kids” and that he “doesn’t have a problem with the color of his skin.”

The clerk then comes back around the counter and starts screaming “leave the store! Leave the store! LEAVE THE STORE! I don’t give a f–k! Leave the store!”

Furgeson continues to try to get the clerk to sell him the items that he came to the store to purchase. “Just sell me the f–king product so I can leave.” He points out the item and the clerk grabs the item and looks as though he is going to start ringing it up, but starts to rant again shortly after.

Furgeson tells the clerk that if he just sells him the vape juice he would leave, and the two continue going back and forth, with the clerk progressively getting louder and louder.

Later in the video, Furgeson said, “God bless America. Capitalism wins again.”

“F–k your capitalism,” the clerk yells. “F–k your f–king president! He’s a racist, stupid piece of s–t! You’re a racist, stupid piece of s–t!”

As Furgeson walks toward the door, he shouts back at the clerk: “Check it out: he’s still your president,” referring to Trump. After he posted it on Facebook, the video racked up millions of views and tens of thousands of shares, and was circulated heavily on pro-Donald Trump websites.

According to Furgeson, Xhale City’s corporate office got in touch with him afterwards and told him the employee was fired.

A Facebook page for Xhale City appeared to confirm the firing before the page was deleted altogether, according to the Daily Mail.

“To our friends and customers, tonight we had an employee act improperly toward a customer. Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately,” the since-deleted post said. “We’ve also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views,” the company added.

The company’s other social media accounts have also been taken down.

