Are the Banks Open or Closed on New Year’s Day 2018?

New Year’s Day is January 1, 2019 and the banks are closed, just as any credit unions or government offices are today. On New Year’s Eve, most banks were open, but some operated on holiday hours, which means that their hours may have been shortened so that employees could close up early, to get ready for the holiday. Again, credit unions are also generally closed on for the holiday. Welcome Federal Credit Union and the Allegan Credit Union are two credit unions that will definitely be closed.

Bank of America, Citibank, Capital One, Chase, SunTrust Bank, Wells Fargo, you name it, will all be closed on New Year’s Day 2019. All banks are closed today, though some have had in-store branches with limited hours open on New Years Day in previous years.

The closed banks will resume their normal services the day after New Year’s Day, on January 2, 2019. Should you wish to check with your local bank branch, you can locate specific banks here by searching the bank tracker system. As far as bank transfers go, any transactions made on the New Year holiday will not be processed until the following business day. Check deposits will not clear until the next business day as well. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs will still be in operation.

There will be no mail delivery on New Year’s Day, as USPS branches will not be running. Some areas may still have priority express mail delivery going on. All federal offices will be shut down and courts will also be closed. All libraries should be closed, and trash collection should pick back up by Wednesday, the 2nd. As far as school closings go, schools may be getting back to their normal schedules as early as tomorrow. Some schools may make up snow or weather days during their holiday break, but most breaks are nearly over by now. Most pharmacies are closed for New Year’s Day as well, though the stores that some pharmacies are located in may still be open. Many liquor stores are also closed today.

In many areas, parking meters may be free for patrons. There are also restaurant deals and store sales going on. State, local and federal offices are all closed for the holiday. This means that the stock market is closed as well. When it comes to TV shows airing, a lot of programs assume their regular schedules, while others are on hold for the holiday. There are also some specials airing, like the Doctor Who New Year’s Special. Many winter premieres air today as well. Shows like Married at First Sight, Lethal Weapon and I Am Jazz all return tonight.

New Year’s Day is always held on the 1st of January. Additional federal holidays, where bank hours are affected include Christmas Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Presidents’ Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, Labor Day, and Memorial Day. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is actually later this month, so another bank holiday will come into play this January 2019.