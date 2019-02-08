Who is Adam22? Here’s What You Should Know

Over the years Adam Grandmaison, better known as Adam22, has slowly worked for his position at the top of the totem pole. With interesting interviews, a funny social media presence, and his ability to help rappers gain success, he’s unparalleled when it comes to the leader of the underground rap industry.

Adam 22 is an Influencer That Runs a Popular Podcast

Adam runs a YouTube channel Called “No Jumper”, a podcast he calls “the coolest podcast in the world”. The intro starts with “I’m ballin’ like an athlete but got no jumper”, lyrics from the Gucci Mane song “Bricks”.

Adam interviews up and coming rapper such as Big Baby Scumbag, Cuban Doll (who walked out of her interview) , and even the late Xxxtentacion. XXX was and is an important person in Adam’s life, and speaks about him regularly still.

There’s also other interviews Adam participates in where he brings on guests who aren’t rappers. He’s interviewed Tana Mongeau, Drake Bell from the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, and popular YouTuber Gabbie Hanna aka TheGabbieShow.

Adam Once Had a Partnership With Atlantic Records



A year long contract that pushed out consistent bangers, under the umbrella of Atlantic Records, the No Jumper label had the potential to be something amazing.

Pushing out popular songs such as Tay-K’s “Hard” which popped off in the same way his breakout hit “The Race” did. When Tay said “school is very hard” everyone who’s currently in school felt that.

Bloc boy JB has a verse on an alternate version of the song and the mix between Tay’s catchy lyrics and Bloc Boy’s hard flow and aggressive lyrics make an overwhelmingly hard song.

He’s Lena The Plug’s Long Time Boyfriend

have you ever seen us so happy?? 😩 pic.twitter.com/dCI3Xhhq7a — LTP (@lenatheplug) December 12, 2018

Adam and Lena have been in a relationship for over a year and not only live together but frequently work together. Lena is a vlogger on YouTube and features Adam often, while Adam has his podcast and occasionally features Lena.

In addition to working together on youtube they often participate in sex work together. Lena is an extremely successful Camversity and Fleshlight girl and runs a private snapchat where Adam is occasionally featured as well as her friends.

a bitch loves her carbs 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oaJpqsPtRu — LTP (@lenatheplug) December 11, 2018

They make enough money as a couple to take beautiful trips, most recently going to Japan. Naturally Lena vlogged a lot on the trip and so did Adam.

He is Often Seen as Controversial For His Views And The Artists he Openly Reps’

Adam speaks often about two of the most controversial rappers who are relevant currently, 6ix9ine and Xxxtentacion. Whether they’re getting praise or not, they are given a huge platform through Adam22

XXX was a very important figure to a lot of people, but was also a good friend to Adam. He was deeply hurt and effected by his death that he still feels he needs to defend him when people speak on his name.

RIP X. He was the greatest talent I’ve ever had the chance to work with and a constant inspiration. I know how many kids lives he changed. I’ll never forget you buddy — adam22 (@adam22) June 18, 2018

To both Adam and XXX’s family, friends, and fans, it was a devastating loss. Not only did he touch many fan’s lives and hearts through his music, he was a genuinely talented lyricist and performer.

Even though Adam22’s old as fuck, he’s also cool as fuck and know’s exactly what he’s doing. He can make someone’s career and further other people’s by