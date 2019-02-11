Blac Chyna & Fashion Nova: A Modern Day Love Story

It’s well known that fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova has some of the cutest clothes on the internet. Who would blame celebrities for taking the free clothes and some cash to pose of an Instagram picture or be seen out in it? I wouldn’t, but it is funny so, here are a handful of times Blac Chyna plugged Fashion Nova.

How could we not start off with the clearest Ad of them all?

Hey guess what! Fashion Nova is having a blowout sale! Check next week for the exact same one!

Everyone’s favorite! A cropped bright blue windbreaker set! Perfect for when it’s terribly windy but you still need to look sexy!

Okay, so maybe the windbreaker set is a look! Who am I to say? I only own half a closet of Fashion Nova, not a room full of it.

Showing the full scope of what Fashion Nova can do, Chyna is dressed in an almost painted on white fuzzy dress. She looks so good in this dress … genuinely good, but her Instagram comments are not as nice.



Moving right along, Chyna seemingly doesn’t care about anything! As un-bothered as ever, Chyna poses on a couch in black heels and a black dress, presumably all from Fashion Nova.

Though, it’s worth noting that Chyna is never seen without at least one piece of designer so, her shoes could be from somewhere else, maybe i’m just ignorant about shoe brands.

Okay, this one… this one is sexy! The half corset/lace up with the black belt and the (not botched!) hip popped to the side! The only thing that ruins this dress is the entire other side!

Chyna doesn’t plan on letting her fans escape the constant pictures of her wearing cute clothes that, truthfully, are not wearable, nor good quality. As an avid online shopper who lives on retail-me-not, fashion nova coupons come up every day.

But, I guess, in many ways Chyna is for the youth. She’s giving everybody stylish options that aren’t hundreds of dollars and actually, in fact, can be as low as just a few dollars.

Even if she’s constantly pestering us with these ads, it is preferable to seeing Hailey Baldwin-Bieber wear a roughly $1,000 hoodie that would leave you deciding what’s more important, your rent or a hoodie.

Chyna let’s us live in a world where our hardest online shopping decision is whether to buy the red $7 top or the black $9 top. Thank you for your service Chyna.