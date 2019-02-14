McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is Back!

Yes, it’s still Valentine’s Day but there’s big news.

The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back! Find one near you on our App. #ShamrockShakeSZN 🙌☘Only at part. McDonald’s for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/le6EeAKkuv — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 13, 2019

From McDonald’s:

“The one, the only, the original Shamrock Shake is back. The legendary treat returns now for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. It’s made with our creamy, dreamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with delicious whipped topping. The Shamrock Shake is a seasonal treat many customers wait for all year-long – in fact, customers have been loving the craveable and delicious treat for nearly 50 years. It first debuted on menus in 1970. Find the limited-time Shamrock Shake at a participating McDonald’s near you with the Shamrock Shake® Finder in our App.”

what’s Twitter saying?

ii so when that shamrock shake drop ? — lezzy (@alexusperez) February 5, 2019

i have such a craving for A SHAMROCK SHAKE. DOES ANYONE KNOW WHEN THEY COME BACK — ✨Gena Pullia✨ (@gee_theflea7) February 7, 2019

#ShamrockShake can’t wait for you either. See you soon, Griffin! ☘😁 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 12, 2019

The Shamrock Shake comes in small, which cost around $2.19, medium for approximately $2.59, and the large (yes!) for around $3.

Select McDonald’s have them now and will until supplies last through March 24.

So does your local McDonald’s have them yet? Check out the app.

