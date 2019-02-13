Valentine’s Day Proposal Ideas 2019 – Last Minute Plans

Love it or leave it, Valentine’s Day is still one of the most popular days of the year to propose. It’s a day that’s grandfathered in for the rest of time as one of the most romantic days of the year where small (and big!) gestures can go a long way. If you’re planning on proposing this Valentine’s Day, here are a few ideas to help make it extra special.

Recreate a First Date, First Kiss, or Other Special Moment

Tell your significant other to not make any plans for February 14th and that you’re taking care of the night. Make arrangements to mimic your first date or some other special moment from your relationship. Maybe it’s the first place you said “I Love You,” or the location of your first kiss. Maybe it’s the cheap motel you two shacked up in back when you thought it was a super casual hookup. Whatever the special occasion, drill down to the details. What song was playing? What foods were you eating? What were you wearing? In your own words, tell him or her how that was the exact moment you knew you found the person you’d marry. Pause for tears because you’re nailing the shit out of this one.

Propose in Front of a Crowd

This is a risky gambit, but the bigger the risk, the better the reward. (Plus, you could go viral and that’d be rad, right?) There’s a couple ways to slice this pizza. You could attend a show of your favorite band and contact the manager or band to see if they’d help you plan an endearing and adorable on-stage moment. Maybe going to plays is your thing. Contact the stage manager and see if he or she would incorporate you into the show or help you stage some elaborate ploy that will equally terrify and titillate your bride- or groom-to be. Plan ahead, delegate tasks to some friends, and go for all the internet glory. (Or not. Whatever’s your bag, baby.)

You can't image a day without each other! and other reasons you are ready to propose! 7 Reasons You're Ready to Propose https://t.co/3Iz4UXFjcF#weddingproposal #engagement pic.twitter.com/kZhNNj9uBY — Villa Ragusa (@VillaRagusa) February 8, 2019

Ski Weekend Getaway

If both of you ski, plan a weekend getaway to pop the question. Invite friends and make it a group thing in order to throw him or her off of your plan. Jump on a two-seated chairlift and pop the question as you soar above a winter wonderland. Have your friends ride in the chair in front of you so they can take photos. (Just tell them not to drop their phones because then your digital memories will depend on how fast you can get to the phone before it freezes or breaks or gets stolen.) You could also hire some other friends or family members to wait at the top of the mountain with champagne ready to pop. Because drinking in public is fun as long as it’s not below zero.

Pictures Are Worth A Trillion Words

Wallpaper his or her room of choice with photos of you throughout the course of your relationship. Arrange the photos so they tell a story. There’s beauty in simplicity and not everything needs to be shared in public. Cook him or her a favorite meal and have a favorite bottle of wine (or five) ready to go. Staying in means you can hit the bedroom faster anyways.

READ NEXT: Valentine’s Day Flowers: Same-Day Delivery Last Minute