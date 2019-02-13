Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day Specials & Promotions 2019

If you’re looking to spoil your sweetie with some sexy lingerie, a silky robe and some new perfume, or whether you’re just shopping for yourself to dress up, smell nice and feel great on Valentine’s Day, Victoria’s Secret is the place to go. With everything from cute, matching bra and panty sets to deals on perfumes and lotions, you’ll definitely want to head to your nearest Victoria’s Secret outlet and stock up.

Keep in mind, if you’re trying to order online and have it delivered by February 14, you’ll have to pay for expedited shipping now that the holiday is right around the corner.

Check out some of Victoria’s Secret’s best deals below:

Gifts Under $25

If you’re looking for some sweet, budget-friendly gift ideas, you can never go wrong with panties, lotion, hair accessories or cosmetics. Victoria’s Secret’s Gifts Under $25 include all of the above, with plenty to choose from. If you follow the link above, you can find a variety of cute red and pink bralettes and panties (and if you spend just $3 more, you can get 5 pairs of panties for $28), and click here to check out their selection of lip gloss, makeup products, hair accessories and much more.

Gifts Under $50

If you’ve got a little extra to spend after you’ve already bought the flowers and chocolates, Victoria’s Secret offers a variety of ultra sexy and super cute products to choose from to add a little extra spice to your holiday. With a wide selection of pink, red and black bras, silk babydolls, lace pajama sets and Eau de Parfum collectors sets to choose from, you can’t go wrong. Check out their Gifts Under $50 section here.

Gifts Under $75

For those of you who have the big bucks, Victoria’s Secret has an incredible selection of sexy gifts that are still quite affordable, given the holiday. Pink, strappy Teddies, sheer babydolls, silk pajama sets, robes, totes and perfume are abundant, with plenty of different styles and colors to choose from. If you’re looking for a sexy black lace bra, or maybe a new silk slip, or even some extra cute, pink workout leggings, check out the Gifts Under $75 section here. You also get a free sequin tote bag if you spend $75 or more today, and free shipping on orders over $100 if you’re shopping online.

Panties with key-hole cutouts, flirty and fun bodysuits, matching bra and panty sets and a variety of makeup and accessories are ripe for the picking, so head on down to your local Victoria’s Secret outlet or check out the online store. Happy Valentine’s Day!

READ NEXT: Top 5 Valentine’s Day Activities for Kids & Toddlers

