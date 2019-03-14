St. Patrick’s Day 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17, 2019. Whether you are interested in the real meaning of St. Patrick’s Day, the symbolism of the shamrock, cooking at a festive dinner party, baking a good St. Patrick’s Day dessert, attending a parade, or just trying to stay sober for the booze-heavy holiday, St. Patrick’s Day 2019 is for having fun.

If you’ve really got the luck of the Irish, you snagged some Lucky-Charms inspired beer in time for St. Patricks’ Day 2019. The original Irish name for leprechauns is “lobaircin,” meaning “small-bodied fellow.” Leprechauns are known for being tricky (and cranky), so if like many you weren’t able to score the beer online at inflated prices, you might have to make some luck of your own with these ideas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. These Are The Most Fun Cities for St. Patrick’s Day

“HotelTonight crunched the numbers to see who celebrates St. Patrick’s Day the most by looking at what cities had the highest amount of last-minute room bookings – New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston proved they had the most fun by staying in town that night,” says Emma Leggat, HotelTonight’s Director of Communications.

Chicago is the #1 city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

In 2018, New York ranked highest with 76% of HotelTonight room bookings were made on the same day last St. Patty’s, with 40% of bookings made by local New Yorkers. San Francisco had 71% of HotelTonight rooms for St. Patty’s Day last year were booked that same day. Washington D.C. – 71%. Chicago had 65% of hotel rooms were booked on the same day, and with 45% by Chicago locals. Boston came in at 58% of rooms were booked on that same-day, 20% by Boston locals.

2. Restaurants are Offering St. Patrick’s Day 2019 Deals

Applebee’s and Chili’s are among the franchises offering deals. For donut lovers, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts are both running specials, reports Today.

Arby’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Cracker Barrel, and Dairy Queen all are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with special offers, reports Eat Drink Deals.

Just remember St. Patrick’s Day is not about drinking green beer.

3. Wait, it’s St. Patrick’s Day?

Yes, though not everyone celebrates with equal degrees of enthusiasm. The tradition of wearing green or else getting pinched comes from a 16th-century tradition of wearing shamrocks to represent one’s Irish-Christian faith.

If you’re just now looking to get into the spirit, Bustle recommends these last minute plans for St. Patrick’s Day 2019. While it might be too late to score a flight deal to the Emerald Isle by the 17th, watch Norwegian deals from PVD and JFK to Dublin.

St. Patrick’s Day parades began in the US. with the still biggest and longest in New York City. Several parades will be streamed if you are not able to make it in person:

Savannah

New York City

Boston

Chicago

Atlanta

If you don’t drink alcohol, it’s absolutely possible to celebrate. Having a plan, staying in, going out with people you trust are all on the list of sober St. Paddy’s tips.

4. On St. Patrick’s Day 2019, Talk Like a lad or Lass

There’s no direct translation from the Irish language to English for the words yes and no. That’s why Irish accents sound as friendly as they do. It’s also the origin of the Irish expression ’tis, meaning something either is (’tis) or is not. This St. Patrick’s Day, don’t simply answer questions yes or no. When one of the lads asks you if you want to go to the pub, for example, tell them you would.

Example:

Q: Would you be wanting to go to the pub now, Marty?

A: I would, Dearbhla. I would.

Remember, the letters bh make a v sound in Irish.

If the accent is too steep a challenge, try instead some fine Irish sayings:

Craic – good time, e.g. Martha is good craic, let’s go to the pub for some craic, etc. It’s pronounced crack.

Janey Mac – an expression of surprise, e.g. Janey Mac, Simon! I didn’t expect to see you.

Here are more Irish sayings for St. Patrick’s Day 2019. Here are even more.

Irish music, like the oral tradition of Ireland’s storytelling, is a big part of celebrating Irish culture.

“After being conquered by the English, and forbidden to speak their own language, the Irish, like other oppressed peoples, turned to music to help them remember important events and hold on to their heritage and history. As it often stirred emotion and helped to galvanize people, music was outlawed by the English,” reports the History Channel.

Tom Dunne’s Irish Hits Vol. 1 and 2 introduce the listener to the modern Irish sound, which has wide influence from and over the broader spectrum of popular music.

5. St. Patrick’s Day has Historical Meaning

“Many of the stories traditionally associated with St. Patrick, including the famous account of his banishing all the snakes from Ireland, are false, the products of hundreds of years of exaggerated storytelling,” reports The History Channel.

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated in Ireland since the seventh century. March 17 is generally considered the date of his death, around 460 A.D. He was born in Britain, and sent to Ireland as a slave. He worked as a shepherd. It was during that time it is thought he began to dream of converting the Irish people to Christianity.

Patrick escaped Ireland, but after his escape, he had another revelation to return to Ireland as a missionary.

