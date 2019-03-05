The Meaning of Ash Wednesday Fasting

Shrove Tuesday, AKA Fat Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday in Ireland, ends carnival and gives way to Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the actual Christian Lenten season from which Mardi Gras is derived.

But what is Ash Wednesday? Why ashes, and why fast?

These are no ordinary ashes. The ashes used are from the blessed palm fronds used in the Palm Sunday celebration of the previous year. The Palm Sunday feast celebrates the arrival of Christ in Jerusalem, days before he was crucified.

Ashes to Ashes

Ashes were used as a sign of repentance in the Old Testament. Displaying them on the forehead is a public statement of a Christian’s intent to shed the worldly desires of this life and live in Christ. Because ashes also represent grief, they can be seen as a display of grief for the wearer’s sins. Priests remind Christians as they are placing the ashes on their foreheads that they are dust, citing Ecclesiastes 3:20, “All go to the same place; all come from dust, and to dust all return.”

Catholics and Other Christians Practice Different Degrees of Fasting on Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. Practitioners fast per Canon Law 1251:

Abstinence from eating meat or another food according to the prescriptions of the conference of bishops is to be observed on Fridays throughout the year unless they are solemnities; abstinence and fast are to be observed on Ash Wednesday and on the Friday of the Passion and Death of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Typically one full meal, plus two meals smaller than half a meal (snacks) define fasting. Alcohol and meat are forbidden. Practitioners drink plenty of water and rest and typically focus on giving up a bad habit or indulgence for the remainder of the Lent season. A small bowl of oats makes a sensible Ash Wednesday breakfast. Other traditional recipes include oatmeal cookies, soups, and hot cross buns.

Hot cross buns as we know them date to the 12th century and gained popularity in Elizabethan England, but early forms of the buns are said to have existed before Christ.

They are closely associated with Easter and the end of the Lenten season. On Ash Wednesday, just a little bit of food excluding meat and alcohol are in order.

READ NEXT: Maryland Democrat Uses The N- Word During Conversation With Colleagues: Report