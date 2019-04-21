Are Schools Open or Closed on Easter Monday 2019?

Easter Monday is the day after Easter Sunday. It is not a federal holiday in the United States, but it is celebrated by many citizens, leading to some confusion over whether school dates are affected. So are schools open or closed on Easter Monday?

According to Time and Date, select schools throughout the country are closed on Easter Monday. It’s important to check with your specific school district. Whether the school has a website, a phone chain or a hotline to call, you should have access to this information quite easily. Some schools post closure information on their Facebook and Twitter pages as well. Remember that private schools operate on different schedules than public schools.

Select Schools Will Be Closed on Easter Monday, April 22

There are some cities who close their schools for the preceding Good Friday. Most of the New Jersey public schools are closed on Good Friday, with many of them using it as an extended spring bring before or after Easter weekend. Other districts use Good Friday as a makeup for snow days during the winter.

Some schools may also be closed because of Easter Monday’s overlap with Confederate Memorial Day. In 2019, Easter Monday and Confederate Memorial Day happen to land on the same date: April 22. The latter is a public holiday in some states, giving citizens the chance to honor and remember the Confederate soldiers who died during the American Civil War in the 1860s.

Easter Monday Overlaps With Confederate Memorial Day In Some States

Confederate Memorial Day is a state holiday in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. They celebrate it on the fourth Monday in April. In Mississippi, it is observed on the last Monday in April. In South Carolina and North Carolina it is always observed on May 10. Ironically, North Carolina is the only state who celebrates Easter Monday as an official U.S. holiday.

According to Journal Now, it was made an official holiday in 1935. It was chosen as a day to “rest up” and recover from the Easter holiday. “For more than fifty years North Carolina celebrated the day after Easter — Easter Monday — as a state holiday,” said John Blythe, the assistant curator of the UNC Chapel Hill Libraries. “For Tarheel baby boomers and Gen Xers the holiday meant a long weekend. And, perhaps, it raised some questions as to why they alone among the nation’s school children had the day off.”

“But to earlier generations of North Carolinians, Easter Monday may well have occasioned a trip to Raleigh to watch the annual baseball match between the boys of Wake Forest College and North Carolina State College followed by an evening celebrating or drowning one’s sorrows—depending on the team you supported,” Blythe added.