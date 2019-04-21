What Gas Stations Are Open on Easter Sunday 2019?

It’s Easter Sunday, and you may be wondering what gas stations are open before you hit the road to visit family and loved ones. With so many businesses closing for the day, it’s important to know what’s open and closed before heading out, so we’ve got you covered.

Gas stations and convenience stores are usually open on Easter. However, many may only be open for limited hours, or have very few staff on hand to assist you. If you just need gas, pay-at-the-pump options are generally available 24/7. If you need to head inside for snacks or to pay for gas in cash, you may want to check with your preferred station ahead of the holiday to confirm they will be open.

Some of the gas stations that will be open on Easter Sunday include the following:

Kwik Trip: Most Kwik Trip stores are open on Easter . In fact, most Kwik Trip stores are open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

Speedway: Most Speedway stations are open. Similar to Kwik Trip, Speedway stores are usually open all year long.

BP: BP gas stations are almost always open on Easter Sunday.

Examples of other gas stations that should be up and running include Sunoco, Exxon, Sheetz, and Citgo, among others. However, you should still try to call the individual station you’re interested in as it is possible that some stores could have reduced hours. Some smaller BP, Kwik Trip and Speedway stations also may not be open.

Although most retail stores and malls will be closed on Sunday, and UPS and FedEx package deliveries will be delayed and/or unavailable, there will be plenty of restaurants still open, if you have to make some last-minute dining options for the family. A few dine-in restaurants include Applebee’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Cheng’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and more. Fast-food restaurants open for the day include Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Subway, White Castle, Sonic, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s. Panera Bread and Starbucks is also open for the holiday, although all of the restaurants listed above may have limited hours, depending on your location.

Most banks are closed for the holiday (on both Easter Sunday and Monday), as well as financial institutions, state and local government facilities, and garbage services. There are usually plenty of grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores open on Sunday, although the hours may vary.

Online shopping can be a good idea for anybody looking to get a great deal on Sunday as well. Easter sales are soaring, especially on Amazon, and with many department stores, malls, grocery stores and other retail chains closed, doing a little online shopping might be your only option either way.

