Is Whataburger Open or Closed on Easter 2019?

Whether you’re wanting a delicious but quick meal on Easter 2019 or something to enjoy while watching television after a fast-paced holiday on April 21, fast food is often a great choice. And for many, there’s no better fast food choice than Whataburger. But is Whataburger open Easter?

We have some good and bad news news. Some Whataburger locations are open on Easter Day 2019 (April 21, 2019), but some locations are closed on Easter. In fact, the only days that Whataburger stores may be closed are Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But even on those days, local Whataburger restaurants might still be open and serving delicious food. So it’s really up to what your individual Whataburger location decides.

In fact, many Whataburger locations are open 24 hours, so you don’t even have to worry about when they’re closed. If you’re out on Easter and get a craving for delicious Whataburger, even late at night, some locations will still be open. But this isn’t true for every store. Remember, some Whataburger locations may choose to be closed or have reduced hours on Easter.

You can find your closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here. Unfortunately, not all the locations actually post their store hours on the map. If that’s the case, you may need to call the individual store to find out if it’s open.

Here’s a fun Whataburger trivia tip for you. The first Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in August 1950. But on New Year’s Day 1950, Harmon Dobson wrote in a journal entry that he prophesized he would have a promising year. Later in May, he financed Paul Burton’s idea for a specialized hamburger spot in Texas. They trademarked Whataburger in June. Their partnership ended about a year later, when Dobson wanted to raise prices and Burton disagreed. Burton had franchise rights to all San Antonio area locations until he died in 1970. But despite their partnership’s disagreement, they still created one of the most delicious fast food restaurants known today.