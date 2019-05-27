Is There Garbage Pickup on Memorial Day 2019?

Today is Memorial Day, which means many businesses and offices are closed. It is a federal and state holiday and is celebrated each year on the final Monday in May. There is no mail delivered on Memorial Day, and some offices are closed as well. But what about garbage and recycling?

Many garbage disposal companies will not be running today. NYC.gov reports that there is no garbage, recycling, or organics collection on Monday, May 27. The site goes on to say that if Monday is your day for garbage or organics, your items should be put out Monday after 4:30 p.m. and collection will resume on Tuesday, May 28. If Monday is your day for recyclables, the site advises you to place your items curbside on Sunday, June 2 after 4 p.m. Your items will be collected on Monday, June 3.

In San Diego, there will be no garbage collection on Martin Luther King’s Day. Since the holiday falls on a Monday, regular waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for that week. Other states like Chicago and Minneapolis will be following a similar pickup schedule for garbage and recyclables.

In Los Angeles, however, the garbage will run on a normal schedule with no delay. The same goes for Colorado and Texas, where you are advised to set out your recycling and waste containers for collection on your regular scheduled service on Memorial Day.

In general, the trend is that most garbage and recycling collection will take place on Tuesday, May 28. However, to make sure you are not a day late, it will be necessary to check information provided by your local town, city, or state, to ensure that you take out trash and recycling as necessary.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday was previously observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1971, but has since been observed on the final Monday in May. It is considered the unofficial start of the summer vacation season in the United States.

“Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers,” states the United States Department of Veteran Affairs. “Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30. It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.”

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Congress declared Waterloo, New York, to be the “birthplace” of Memorial Day. Many Southern states also have their own days for honoring the Confederate soldiers who have died. Mississippi celebrates Confederate Memorial Day on the last Monday of April, Alabama celebrates on the fourth Monday of April, and Georgia on April 26. Virginia refers to the last Monday in May as Confederate Memorial Day.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to remember those who died in military service. There are also many volunteers who place an American flag on each grave in national cemeteries.