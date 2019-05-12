Mother’s Day 2019 Quotes for Text Messages & Social Media

It’s Mother’s Day and, if you live far away from your mom, grandmother, or that special woman in your life, you may be sending a text message or you may put your Mother’s Day greetings up on social media. Whatever the case, the day is a special time to pay tributes … or embrace the funny side of Mother’s Day. If you’re sending your mom, wife, aunt, sister, or grandmother a “Happy Mother’s Day” text message or want to post a clever Mother’s Day Facebook status, read on below for some ideas for 2019.

Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day … to hide the fact that I’m your favorite. Happy Mother’s Day! – Homemade Gifts Made Easy

A funny post or text message is great for moms with a sense of humor and works well if you’re not the sentimental type. It still gets the message across that you’re thinking about your mother.

It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it. – The Golden Girls

Who doesn’t love The Golden Girls? The series was filled with quotes about strong women and is still a beloved show today.

First my mother, forever my friend. – Semi Delicate Balance

Mother’s Day is observed every year in the United States on the second Sunday in May. So, this year, it falls on May 12, 2019.

A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s. – Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s son, Prince Harry, recently welcomed his first child, a son named Archie, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met. – Marguerite Duras

The french novelist, Marguerite Donnadieu, was most known as Marguerite Duras. On an interesting note, Duras was born the same year that Mother’s Day became an official, national holiday. The holiday was established by a woman named Anna Jarvis and the first Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 10, 1908. But, Mother’s Day was not made an official U.S. holiday until 1914.

You know every story, every wound, every memory. Their whole life’s happiness is wrapped up in you… every single second. – Stepmom

The movie Stepmom stars Julia Roberts in the stepmother role and Susan Sarandon in the mother role. As Sarandon’s character is dying of cancer, she battles with Roberts’ character, for power over the children. It’s a dramatic comedy, available on Amazon and is a great movie to watch on Mother’s Day. It may also be up for streaming on sites like Netflix.

Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother. – Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey never had children and doesn’t have plans to ever become a mother. Entertainment Tonight once asked Winfrey if she regretted not having kids and her response was, “When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children … I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

I don’t always remember to tell my Mother how much I Love her, but when I do, it’s not plastered on Facebook. – Profile Rehab

This would be funny if you actually posted in on Facebook … ironic.

Dear Mom, For enduring the blood-curdling torture of my adolescent years, I promise to always keep your electronics functional. Happy Mothers Day! – Funny Mother’s Day Wishes

Anna Jarvis, the creator of Mother’s Day, originally came up with “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs”, which were totally different from the concept of Mother’s Day. According to History.com, the purpose of these clubs was to teach women “how to properly care for their children.”

Mom, I got all my best qualities from you. Aren’t we lucky that you had enough for both of us? – Homemade Gifts Made Easy

The carnation is said to be the official flower of Mother’s Day. A white carnation means that one’s mother has passed away, while colored carnations are for life.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who fed me as a baby and through most of my twenties. – Someecards

SomeECards has a ton of funny Mother’s Day quotes and wishes for the day.