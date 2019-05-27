Is Panera Bread Open on Memorial Day, 2019?

It’s Monday morning, and you might be looking for a quick snack or a healthy lunch option as you head back home after a long weekend of Memorial Day celebrations. If you don’t have your meals planned for the day, and are looking for some last-minute dining options, Panera Bread has you covered.

All locations should be open for normal business hours (between 530 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. depending on the location, to 9 p.m, Monday through Sunday) on Memorial Day, 2019. However, various Panera Bread locations might have different hours. You can look up your local Panera Bread by clicking here.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Panera Bread restaurants are open on the following holidays:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Thanksgiving Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

It looks like the only holiday that Panera Bread closes early for is Christmas Day every year, although the hours on each of the above holidays are subject to change, depending on the location.

Panera Bread specializes in pastas, soups, sandwiches and salads, with a variety of options to choose from on their menu. The restaurant also offers a selection of coffees, teas and beverages, plenty of dessert options, and an enormous bakery filled with bagels, different flavored cream cheeses, cookies, and more.

“We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us,” their website states. “Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.”

If chain restaurants and fast food isn’t not your thing and you’re still looking for something to eat, make sure to check out some of the local, independent restaurants or mom-and-pop diners in your community.

Did you do anything fun and exciting over the holiday weekend? Let us know in the comments below, and have a safe time wrapping up Memorial Day weekend!

