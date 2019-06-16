Father’s Day Memes, Gifs & Jokes 2019

Father’s Day is here, and with it comes a plethora of top notch memes, gifs and jokes to celebrate dad in all of his glory. From complaining about having to BBQ (while all the mothers get to eat at restaurants on their holiday) to dad bod memes and bad dad jokes, Father’s Day memes are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Father’s Day day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June and many families spend the day outside while dad cooks something on the grill and drinks beer. However, not every dad enjoys having to work on his special day, as perfectly illustrated by this Ron Swanson meme:

Or this other double standard on Father’s Day:

I think we can all appreciate the corny dad jokes, like this one:

Or this video filled with bad dad jokes:

Here’s to all the dads out there that are essentially buying themselves gifts on Father’s Day! We hope you get all the ties money can buy:

Anybody else hear “pull my finger” a thousand times growing up?

Dad’s been doling out these useful life lessons since the dawn of time:

Is he though?

Check out a few more of our favorite Father’s Day memes, gifs and jokes below:

So you had a dad day

Your socks are dark brown

You put your cargo shorts on

And you walked around town

You had a dad day

You had a dad day — Dr. Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) November 19, 2014

This post will be updated throughout the day as more memes flood the internet. Happy Father’s Day!