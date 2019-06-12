Kylie Jenner’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Party: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

Kylie Jenner is under fire after throwing a Handmaid’s Tale themed party over the weekend at her Hidden Hills, California home to celebrate her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday.

Jenner, 21, shared photos on her Instagram stories of the party over the weekend, complete with each of the guests wearing the iconic red outfit the handmaids are forced to wear in the series while sipping on cocktails with clever names like “Praise Be Vodka” and “Under His Eye Tequila.”

As expected, not everyone was impressed with her party. Many felt that it was tacky and disturbing, especially considering the political climate and the fact that several U.S. states are attempting to pass laws that significantly reduce access to reproductive healthcare and safe abortions.

Backlash was swift and brutal, with several people pointing out how “tone deaf” it was for Jenner to throw such a party and reminded the celeb that Margaret Atwood’s book and June’s story isn’t a joke.

“Women like Kylie Jenner will never lose bodily autonomy and access to abortion care,” wrote one critic. “Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale isn’t a joke. This is offensive when people are suffering every day without full access to reproductive care. Countless people are harmed by societal tendencies like those in the Handmaid’s Tale. Jenner and friends are using insane privilege to dip their toes into the waters of oppression.”

Another wrote: “Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, “Praised be” vodka and “Under his eye” tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening.”

Many questioned whether or not Jenner understood the significance of Margaret Atwood’s story and the themes of oppression it highlights.

“I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it,” one user wrote. Another asked “Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale…..so…..who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction??”

“How did no one point out to Kylie Jenner that maybe hosting a party themed on a book/series about women who’ve lost their reproductive rights isn’t the best idea in a political climate where women are losing their reproductive rights?” another wrote.

Atwood: creates Handmaids Tale to fight oppression, give women a voice, to change policies & show world the atrocity that women have gone through

Kylie Jenner: omg this is SOOO cute, Handmaids tale is my FAV show, new palette coming out called OPPRESSION

Others felt like her themed party was an example of just how little the rich are concerned about states imposing laws that restrict access to abortion, because they will “always be able to afford and access” it.

“Kylie Jenner hosting a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party is actually a perfect analogy for how rich people will be perfectly fine if Roe v. Wade is overturned,” user Natalie Green wrote. “They’ll always find a way to afford and access abortion—low income folks won’t.”

Even Bradley Whitford, who plays Commander Joseph Lawrence on the Hulu series, voiced his opinion on Jenner’s party. The actor appeared on Tuesday’s episode of CBS’ The Talk, where he called her party “tacky” and said it diminished the significance of the handmaids’ outfits.

“I don’t know … seems a little tacky,” said Whitford. “You know, that costume is so kind of iconic, and it’s interesting how it’s changed from initially a sort of symbol of oppression to now, as the show is moving ahead, to a symbol of resistance. So, yeah, a cocktail party seems to sort of dash all that significance.”

You can see a video below of the party, the guests’ garb, and how the house was transformed to resemble Atwood’s future, dystopian world of “Gilead,” which has replaced the former United States in the series.

Some tried to defend Jenner, claiming it was just a costume party, and accused angry fans of overreacting.

“Dressing up as characters from a show or movie is extremely common,” said one fan. “People have dressed up as murders and drug dealers but that doesn’t mean they support it. Y’all quit being the f—ing fun police.”

Check out some of the other memes, gifs and reactions to Jenner’s party below:

