Is Channing Tatum a Pattern App Investor?

On July 12, Channing Tatum had everyone on Instagram and Twitter talking about the seemingly unhinged video he posted freaking out about the scarily accurate astrology app, Pattern. While seeing the actor’s name trending on Twitter scared many of his fans into think the worst had happened, upon seeing the reason, users were relieved, but incredibly concerned for his well-being.

If the Magic Mike star’s goal was to get the word out on the Pattern App, then bravo! Because he had so many people searching to download the personalized astrology app, which has been available since 2017, that it crashed. While believers of reading their charts and signs every day messaged Channing to reassure him everything is okay, others were dubious that Channing was genuinely losing his mind over an app.

Pattern is not all that mysterious. The app uses an algorithm which pulls from the copious amount of personal information stored in your phone to give a more in-depth astrological reading to users. And like many websites, Pattern asks those who sign up for permission to use cookies, aka to track all your data.

Appearing to be completely distressed, Channing captioned the cry for help video, “Yo anybody know of this s**t and can explain it to me! Cause [what the f***], and went to say, “How do you know what you know about me Pattern,” demanding that the people who created the app to message him directly with answers.

“I don’t even know if anyone should know this stuff,” he continued. “I was just in therapy yesterday — and yeah, I’m in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy — and I just get a notification on my phone this morning – whoops — pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy… Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone?”

While Channing’s talent as an actor helps sell that he’s genuinely freaked out by the app’s accuracy, his tirade as to how anyone would know the exact time he or she was born makes his plea seem way less believable. Perhaps, he doesn’t have a copy of his own birth certificate, but he certainly has one for his daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and as a father, he would know that the exact time of birth is clearly marked on the document. Being his first and only child, Channing likely has the exact time that his six-year-old daughter was born memorized.

Lastly, his girlfriend Jessie J commented on the video on Instagram, completely unconcerned by his overreaction to astrology technology. She wrote, “It’s me.. Im the pattern. I’m sliding into your Dm’s in 3…2.. (sliding)… 1” for he responded with a simple heart emoji.

While other verified users commented by saying “You’re bugging,” and “What the hell did it tell you!!? I want to do it but you have me scared,” he replied with “bro you sign up and see if you don’t bug out,” and “do it come on it’s kinda amazing” — which strongly supports the theory that Channing is helping to sell this app, and could even be an investo in Pattern.

READ NEXT: R. Kelly’s Daughter Joann Kelly Considered Killing Herself After Media Backlash