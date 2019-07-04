Are Costco, Kroger, & Winn-Dixie Open on the 4th of July? [Store Hours]

If you need to stop by the grocery store on the 4th of July, don’t worry too much about the stores being closed. Most stores are open on the Fourth and you can visit them for your last-minute grocery shopping needs. However, there are some exceptions. Kroger and Winn-Dixie are open on Independence Day, but Costco is closed. Read on for more details.

Costco Is Closed Today

On July 4, 2019, all Costco stores will be closed. These are chainwide hours to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. So of course, we should be glad for the employees and give Costco some praise for putting the holiday and their employees ahead of profit. Costco will resume its regular hours the day after July 4, 2019.

Costco is typically closed on major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Christmas Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving.

Kroger Is Open Today

If you’re thinking about going to Kroger, then we have good news for you. Kroger is open on July 4, 2019. Kroger typically only has a policy of closing on one day a year — Christmas Day. Of course, some local stores’ July 4 hours can vary. So you should call your local Kroger and confirm the hours before you show up. Many stores are open 24 hours, but some may have special July 4 hours. It’s not as likely to happen on July 4 as it is on other days, like Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve, but it’s still a possibility. So you’ll definitely want to call your local store first or check your local store’s hours online before heading over.

You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here to find out what hours your local Kroger is open today. (Click on “Select Store” at the top of the page to enter your ZIP Code and find your nearest store.)

If you want to see recipe ideas for the 4th of July, Kroger has a bunch online here.

Kroger stores are often open 24 hours, and some also have a Starbucks or a pharmacy inside. Other stores may have a sushi, bakery, ATM, kitchen place, Western Union service station, and more. Whether the Starbucks or other individual stores within Kroger are open on July 4 can vary from location to location.

Winn-Dixie Is Open Today

If you’re thinking about visiting Winn-Dixie, Winn-Dixie will be open on July 4, 2019. Of course, hours may vary because of Easter and some local stores might close earlier. Use Winn-Dixie’s locator search to find out your local store’s hours, phone number, and address. You might want to call first before you head over.

Winn-Dixie stores are typically open on most major holidays, including Labor Day, New Year’s, and other holidays. However, the stores do typically close on Christmas Day in most locations.

You can find a full list of Winn-Dixie coupons here. Specials include yogurt, Gerber, Bush’s beans, cereal, Charmin, Nature Valley granola bars, Chex Mix that you can take with you to a fireworks show, fruit snacks, Lipton Tea, toothpaste, a variety of laundry and dishwashing liquid, and more.

Many stores also have an online grocery available, where you can save time by shopping online and having your groceries delivered to you. That would be an extra special feature for a busy day like July 4.

The Winn-Dixie website shares, “Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast.”