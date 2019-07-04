Panera Bread Hours, Specials & Deals on the 4th of July, 2019

Panera Bread is open for regular business hours on the 4th of July this year, although depending on your location, the hours of operation may vary since the company is franchise-owned. However, If you don’t have your meals planned for the day, and are looking for some last-minute dining options, Panera Bread likely has you covered.
If you’re looking for a tasty snack or healthier dinner option this Independence Day, Panera Bread specializes in pastas, soups, sandwiches and salads, and has a wide variety of other options to choose from on their menu. The restaurant also offers a selection of coffees, teas and beverages, plenty of dessert options, and an enormous bakery filled with bagels, different flavored cream cheeses, cookies, and more.
As for hours on Thursday, July 4, 2019, most restaurants should have regular business hours, although again, that is subject to change depending on your location. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Panera Bread restaurants are open on the following holidays:
– New Year’s Day
– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)
– Valentine’s Day
– Presidents Day
– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday
– St. Patrick’s Day
– Good Friday
– Easter Sunday
– Easter Monday
– Cinco de Mayo
– Mother’s Day
– Memorial Day
– Father’s Day
– Independence Day (4th of July)
– Labor Day
– Columbus Day
– Halloween
– Veterans Day
– Thanksgiving Day
– Black Friday
– Christmas Eve
– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)
– New Year’s Eve
It looks like the only holiday that Panera Bread closes early for is Christmas Day every year, although that may change in the future.
“We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us,” their website states. “Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.”
As for specials and deals on the 4th of July this year, it doesn’t look like Panera Bread has anything super special to celebrate the holiday, other than the fact that the store is staying open. However, it is always worth it to check out their website daily, to see if they are offering any new specials. We also recommend giving them a call to double check with your closest restaurant, just in case they offer something some local specials that the website doesn’t state.
If chain restaurants and fast food isn’t not your thing and you’re still looking for something to eat, make sure to check out some of the local, independent restaurants or mom-and-pop diners in your community.
From all of us here at Heavy, have a safe time celebrating the 4th of July weekend!