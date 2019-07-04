Panera Bread Hours, Specials & Deals on the 4th of July, 2019

Panera Bread is open for regular business hours on the 4th of July this year, although depending on your location, the hours of operation may vary since the company is franchise-owned. However, If you don’t have your meals planned for the day, and are looking for some last-minute dining options, Panera Bread likely has you covered.

If you’re looking for a tasty snack or healthier dinner option this Independence Day, Panera Bread specializes in pastas, soups, sandwiches and salads, and has a wide variety of other options to choose from on their menu. The restaurant also offers a selection of coffees, teas and beverages, plenty of dessert options, and an enormous bakery filled with bagels, different flavored cream cheeses, cookies, and more.

As for hours on Thursday, July 4, 2019, most restaurants should have regular business hours, although again, that is subject to change depending on your location. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Panera Bread restaurants are open on the following holidays:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Thanksgiving Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

It looks like the only holiday that Panera Bread closes early for is Christmas Day every year, although that may change in the future.