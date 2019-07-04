Starbucks & Dunkin Donuts Hours Open Near Me on 4th of July 2019

It’s the 4th of July for 2019, which means that there are a ton of promotions and specials going on for the Independence Day holiday. For those who are looking for some coffee or tasty treats, you are definitely in luck. Both Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts stores have some fun items for the occasion. When it comes to each of the stores’ hours, they will be open for the holiday but each store may run on limited holiday hours, which means they may close early. You should check with your local Dunkin’ and/or Starbucks for their specific hours.

Currently, Starbucks is offering some refreshing menu items for the season and there are also some new items to choose from as well. Recently, the company added “Our New Lemonade Tea Trio” to the menu, which includes their Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Iced Guava White Tea Lemonade, and Iced Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade. Of course, this means you can also get each of these items as just the iced teas, without the lemonade. When it comes to frappucinos and blended drinks, some of the newer items are the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino blended beverage and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino blended beverage.

Other relatively new additions include the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the Violet Drink, the Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, and the Pink Drink. A food addition to the menu that you may not have tried yet is the Smoked Shoulder Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. It is made up of thick-cut bacon, a fried egg and Texas toast.

Some Starbucks locations have Mercato items, which are freshly made food items but you have to check to see what stores carry Mercato items. Customers can find a location near them here.

As for Dunkin’ Donuts stores, they usually have donuts that are red, white and blue or have stars for sprinkles on them.

For those hitting up Dunkin’, DD has a mobile app, which is available for you to download. The store’s app is helpful for “on-the-go” or at-home ordering online. Customers can earn free drinks for themselves with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie, and they can sign up at www.ddperks.com. So, find a Dunkin Donuts location near you here.

Last year, Dunkin Donuts started testing out a shorter name with some of its customers, using just “Dunkin”. One of the company’s stores in Pasadena, California was to be titled “Dunkin'”, instead of Dunkin Donuts so the company can try out the name. Now, there are more stores with the shortened name and more continue to pop up or are redone.

Fortune first reported the Dunkin’ news in August 2017, as did many other outlets including CBS. In fact, in an official statement to CBS, the company revealed, “We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin’ in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our ‘America Runs on Dunkin’ campaign.” No decision about changing the name has been made since we clearly see Dunkin’ Donuts as the name of most locations.