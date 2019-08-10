GP Pie Face Challenge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The GP Pie Face Challenge may start creeping up on your social media platform of choice as the month of August is known as Gastroparesis Awareness Month. The medical condition was given its own awareness month, officially marked in the U.S. National Health Observances Calendar, in 2016.

That year, a man by the name of Andrew Belliveau, now 22, shared his story with the world and came up with the GP Pie Face Challenge in an effort to raise awareness for the condition that he’d been suffering from since he was just 10 years old.

“GP caused me to have 24/7 constant nausea and vomiting episodes up to 20 times a day for 3 straight years. It was living hell,” Belliveau previously explained. While his GP is now under control thanks to a device called a gastric stimulator, Belliveau remains dedicated to the cause and people all over the country are participating in the GP Pie Face Challenge as a way to show their support.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. What Is Gastroparesis?

Gastroparesis, also referred to as delayed gastric emptying, is a medical condition that is sometimes diagnosed when the stomach empties too slowly due to a lag in the muscle contractions that help the process of digestion along.

“Gastroparesis is characterized by the presence of certain long-term symptoms together with delayed stomach emptying in the absence of any observable obstruction or blockage. The delayed stomach emptying is confirmed by a test,” according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.

Symptoms of the condition can include nausea and/or vomiting, retching, heartburn, stomach fullness after a normal-sized meal, the inability to finish a normal-sized meal, bloating, stomach discomfort, and/or decreased appetite.

Treatments vary from patient to patient. For some, dietary changes help control the onset of GP. Medications may also be prescribed to help the digestive tract. For some, like Belliveau, a gastric stimulator may be necessary. A gastric stimulator is described as “a device implanted in the abdomen to send mild electrical pulses to the nerves and smooth muscle of the lower stomach. This helps decrease nausea and vomiting in some patients with gastroparesis.”

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, approximately 5 million people in the United States suffer from Gastroparesis (GP).

2. The GP Pie Face Challenge Was Started in 2016 by Andrew Belliveau

Andrew Belliveau was suffering from three different medical conditions over a period of five years. The worst of those, perhaps, was GP.

“When I was 10 years old, I was forced to battle three medical conditions over the span of the next 5 years. I made this challenge specifically for one of the conditions I have, Gastroparesis. Gastroparesis was the most debilitating condition I had. GP caused me to have 24/7 constant nausea and vomiting episodes up to 20 times a day for 3 straight years. It was living hell,” Belliveau wrote on Facebook.

Belliveau, who is from Lynn, Massachusetts, recently graduated from Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts, with a Bachelors Degree in Moderate Disabilities. He will be working as a pre-K teacher at St. Puis V School in the fall while studying for a Masters in special education at Salem State University.

Belliveau roots for the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics. In his spare time, he enjoys running and listening to country music. One of his favorite vacation spots? Walt Disney World.

3. The GP Pie Face Challenge Involves Smashing Your Face With a Pie

The GP Pie Face Challenge involves a couple of steps — including smashing a pie into your face.

Below are the steps outlined by Belliveau:

1. Record yourself smashing a cream pie into your face

2. Challenge as many of your friends as you would like

3. Post your video on your personal social media accounts and on the official challenge page on Facebook.

4. If someone you challenged doesn’t take the challenge within 24 hours, he or she must donate a dollar to GPACT, a non-profit organization that helps Gastroparesis patients and conducts research on the condition.

5. If you see this video and are not personally named to be challenged, don’t wait around to be named in someone’s challenge. Take the challenge yourself!

6. Have Fun and be creative!!!

If you are nominated and do not complete the challenge, a donation to GPACT is requested. If you aren’t nominated and you want to donate, that’s encouraged as well. If you are nominated and you complete the challenge, you can also still donate.

“G-PACT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which provides services to patients who have a digestive tract paralysis including gastroparesis, chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, and colonic inertia. We reach out to over 35 countries and all 50 states. We focus on a variety of options and provide services and information completely free of charge. All of our staff are volunteers, so 100% of donations go to support our activities.”

4. Julian Edelman Recently Completed the Challenge & Nominated Tom Brady to Do the Same

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the latest celebrity to complete the GP Pie Face Challenge. Edelman was nominated by Belliveau himself and he came through. He posted a video of himself on social media (see above) and then nominated three people to complete the challenge. Edelman went big, nominated Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He also shouted out his BFF Danny Amendola (Detroit Lions) and Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

This isn’t the first time that Brady has been nominated. In fact, Belliveau asked for TB12’s support back in 2017. Check out the video below.

Friends, Family, & #Patriots fans. Please help get this video to Tom Brady!! We need a cure please. Visit @gppieface for more info🎗🎗. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/aPRQDaL5qi — Andrew Belliveau (@Jingle_BELLS_25) February 11, 2017

Heavy asked Belliveau how he would feel if Brady completed the GP Pie Face Challenge.

“If Brady ever accepted Edelman’s nomination, it would be a dream come true. I honestly don’t know how I would react. I was left speechless when Edelman participated. I’d bet I would be on the floor wondering if this was real life if Brady participated. He is the mecca of Boston sports and I have idolized both him and Edelman for their inspiring, never give up attitude. Plus, knowing that he took time out of his day to help me and millions of others would be pretty cool,” Belliveau explained.

Several other big names have stepped up and completed the GP Pice Face Challenge, including Boston Red Sox players David Price, Andrew Benintendi, Brock Holt, and Rick Porcello. Didi Gregorious of the New York Yankees and former MLB player David Ross have also participated.

Belliveau has plenty of other dream participants on his challenge wishlist.

“As far as who I would love to see take the challenge I do have quite a list. Personally, I would love to see 1 player from each of the Boston sports teams participate (I would love to see Brad Marchand from the Bruins & Marcus Smart of the Celtics do it). As far as my biggest goals, I’d love to see Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, and my hometown guys the Wahlburgs, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck,” he told Heavy.

5. It’s Not Quite as Viral as the Ice Bucket Challenge, Which Aims to Raise Money & Awareness for ALS, But Belliveau Hopes it Will Be

The GP Pie Face Challenge isn’t the first social challenge of its kind. The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge went viral on social media back in 2014. The challenge involved people dumping buckets of ice on their heads and then nominating three people to do the same.

The Ice Bucket Challenge was also started in Massachusetts after a man named Pete Frates was diagnosed with ALS. According to the New York Times, millions of dollars have been raised since the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral — and Belliveau is hoping that his challenge will also take off.

“My hope for this campaign is to raise awareness for Gastroparesis and have it catch on like the ALS Ice Bucket challenge did. Hopefully, it can become as successful and ultimately find a cure for this condition,” Belliveau wrote on Facebook.