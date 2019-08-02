Iowa Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

This weekend marks Iowa’s tax free weekend, where residents enjoy tax savings on specific items. Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and will last only through Saturday, August 3 at 11:59 p.m. Unlike most other states, Iowa’s tax-free weekend only lasts two days, not three, and does not include Sunday sales. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Iowa this weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa
In Iowa, clothing and footwear less than $100 per item qualify for tax-free status. Clothing is defined as “any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body.”
Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify. For a complete list, visit here.
- Adult diapers
- Aerobic clothing
- Antique clothing
- Aprons (household)
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, receiving blankets
- Bathing suits, coverups, swim trunks
- Belts
- Boots (for general use)
- Bras
- Chef’s uniforms
- Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.
- Coats, jackets
- Costumes (sold, not rented)
- Formal wear (sold, not rented)
- Gloves (general use, not sports gloves)
- Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats, caps, ear muffs
- Insoles
- Jackets
- Jogging apparel
- Lab coats
- Legwarmers, leotards, tights
- Lingerie: bras, garter belts, corsets, hosiery, underwear etc.
- Martial arts attire
- Neckwear: ties, bow ties, scarves
- Overshoes and rubber shoes
- Pajamas
- Prom dresses
- Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos
- Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.
- Robes
- Rubber pants
- Shoes, boots (when general purpose), sandals, shoe laces
- Socks (including athletic socks)
- Tuxedos (not rented)
- Uniforms for work and school
- Wedding apparel
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa
In Iowa, clothing that costs more than $100 per item does NOT qualify for tax-free status. Find a complete list, visit here. Clothing items also don’t include watches, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, or special clothing or footwear designed for athletic activity.
Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax-free status:
- Backpacks, book bags, checkbook covers, duffel bags, fanny packs, briefcases, coin purses
- Cosmetics and cosmetic bags
- Diaper bags
- Dry cleaning services
- Fabric
- Gloves for sports or protective globes
- Watches and watchbands
- Jewelry
- Umbrellas
- Handkerchiefs
- Sporting equipment, skis, swim fins
- Roller blades or skates
- Swim masks, fins, goggles
- Footwear designed for athletic activity or protective use, not everyday use
- Rentals of eligible items
- Repairs and alterations
- Safety clothing
Discounts and coupons can be used to help an item fit in the tax-free status, if the discount lowers its price enough to qualify. But a gift certificate can’t be used to do the same thing.