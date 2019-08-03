Tax Free Weekend: Best Coupons, Freebies & Deals

Tax-free weekend is happening right now in many states, while other states will be enjoying tax-free weekend later this month. Here’s a look at coupons, discounts, and freebies that you can enjoy while your state is hosting tax-free weekend. To find out when tax-free weekend takes place in your state, visit Heavy’s story here.

If you’re visiting an outlet store or mall, look for coupons offered on top of tax-free weekend. According to Myrtle Beach Online, almost every store in Tanger Outlets, for example, offers additional savings that you can stack onto tax-free weekend. Here are just a few of the many sales that stores are offering this weekend, both online and offline.

Freebies

Walmart: From 7-10 a.m. on the Saturday of a tax-free weekend in your state, enjoy free snacks and beverages at all Walmart Supercenters, Walmart’s website shares.

Belk: Free $10 gift card when you spend $75 or more (only for 8/3.)

Rue21: Buy one get one free dresses (through 8/4)

Express Factory Outlet: BOGO free jeans (through 8/6)

Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger: Get a Wendy’s junior bacon cheeseburger free through August 19 by downloading the Wendy’s app. The hamburger is free with any purchase. If you place a mobile order online or through the app, you can also get a free order of Baconator fries.

Discounts

Avis: 15 percent off a weekend rental during tax-free weekend.

Banana Republic Factory Story: Free shipping when you buy a pair of jeans (ends 8/5) and an extra 20 percent off clearance for a limited time (code: Clearance.)

Belk: Back-to-school doorbusters include up to 75 percent off, plus free shipping at $49. Also $10 off $25 through 8/4.

Clothing Under 10: Ten percent off sitewide during tax-free weekend.

Cotton On: Ten percent off your order during tax-free weekend.

Elie Tahari: 80 percent off end of season sale (through 8/4)

Guess Factory Store: Online sales of 10 percent off sales, 15 percent off two sale items, for a limited time.

Hollister Jeans: $25 plus free shipping for some Hollister jeans for men. Might be able to stack with $10 off if you’re new to their email list if you buy $40.

JCPenney: Online through 8/4, use code 4YouSave and get extra 25 percent off $100 or more or extra 20 percent off under $100.

Kohl’s: Get 15 percent off online with BACK2SCHOOL promo code through August 11.

Office Depot: $10 school backpacks while supplies last.

Rei Outlet: 75 percent off some messenger bags and backpacks.

Skechers: 50 percent off your second pair (through 8/5)

White Brick: 25 percent off during tax-free weekend.

Many other malls or shopping centers or retailers may offer tax-free specials. Just because something isn’t listed above doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity for a tax-free special near you. Check your local mall or shopping center to see if they’re offering a special for tax-free weekend. But remember, just because a store or restaurant offered a special last year doesn’t mean they will do the same this year. In previous years, Chipotle has offered specials and freebies on tax-free weekend, but it doesn’t appear to be doing the same this year. So if you’re unsure, just give your local store a call. Or shop online and try one of the specials we have listed above, because those should be working this weekend.

