Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Most CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on Labor Day Monday 2019. However, don’t be surprised if their pharmacies have limited hours today, since they operate on hours that are different from the regular store hours. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. CVS and Walgreens stores do not have a set store schedule that applies to all of their stores on holidays. On Labor Day 2019, stores will operate via their normal hours.

CVS Store Hours 2019

CVS stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store, aside from 24-hour locations. When it comes to Labor Day, there are no extended shopping hours, but, the general hours at CVS stores include opening at 7 or 8 a.m. and closing at 9 or 10 p.m. if they aren’t 24-hour stores. But hours can vary from store to store.

Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Labor Day.

Walgreens Store Hours 2019

Walgreens stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store, aside from 24-hour locations. When it comes to Labor Day, there are no extended shopping hours, but, Walgreens stores’ general hours are 24 hours, or they open at 8 a.m. and stay open until midnight. However, hours can vary from store to store.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Labor Day 2019.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then CVS and Walgreens hours may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

CVS & Walgreens Labor Day Specials & News 2019

Both CVS and Walgreens locations are having Labor Day specials. Walgreens’ weekly ad includes buy two get one free for different accessories and cosmetics, along with a lot of great deals of the week.

CVS’ weekly ad also includes a beauty event, but theirs features a free three-piece beauty bag with certain purchases. You need to spend $15 on Maybelline cosmetics and have the beauty bag coupon. There are also over $100 in ExtraBucks coupons this week.

CVS was in the news recently when they were reported to be a donor to Trump’s campaign. CVS was also in the news over its renegotiation efforts with the Pill Club.

Walgreens, meanwhile, announced that they won’t be selling tobacco to anyone under 21. They also announced plans to close 200 stores. The announcement was in an SEC filing. The stores cover less than 3 percent of all of Walgreens’ 9,600 stores in the United States. The list of stores hasn’t been released.

