Are Dollar Stores Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Your favorite dollar stores are typically open for business on Labor Day Monday 2019. And, like most retail stores, they’re all offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. This includes Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree for Labor Day. These stores don’t always have the same hours nationwide, so be sure and call the location near you to double-check on the hours.

Dollar General Hours 2019

Dollar General stores are typically open on Labor Day, and they are usually open for their regular business hours. (In many locations that means they’re open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.) Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location and specific hours may vary. To confirm your local Dollar General’s hours, check out their store locator here.

Dollar Tree Hours 2019

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for regular hours on Labor Day. These hours may be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in many locations, but some stores open an hour earlier or they may close an hour later. As you can see, store hours can vary by location. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar Hours 2019

Family Dollar stores are typically open for regular hours on Labor Day. Most locations open at 8 or 9 a.m., but the hours might vary depending on the store’s location. Because of this, it’s a good idea to double-check with your local store, in case they’re doing slightly different hours for the holiday. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then the dollar store hours in your area may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

Dollar Stores’ Labor Day Specials & News 2019

All the dollar stores are having specials you won’t want to miss. You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here.

Family Dollar stores are also hosting a nationwide distribution center hiring event on Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. So if you’re looking for a job in the general warehouse or as an equipment operator, this is a good event to attend.

Dollar Tree is offering a chance to stock up on $1 emergency supplies, which is a great idea this time of year. They even offer an emergency checklist so you know that you have everything you need. They also have a contest where you can win a year of cards here.

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here. They have a lot of back-to-school savings and some hot summer deals.

In the news, Dollar Tree (which owns Family Dollar) announced that Family Dollar’s turnaround is gaining momentum and comps increased by 2.4 percent (as did Dollar Tree’s.) About 100 Family Dollar stores were recently rebannered as Dollar Tree.

Dollar General, meanwhile, had +4 percent in comps, which helped offset a decline in apparel sales. Profits were up $31 million despite some legal expenses surrounding wages and consumer litigation.

