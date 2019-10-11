PG&E Power Shutdown: Best Memes About the California Outage

In California, hundreds of thousands of residents have lost power after PG&E performed a safety shutdown to reduce fire risks in the region. The company said that red flag warnings, coupled with long periods without rain and gusty winds, led to the need for the shutdown. But a lot of residents aren’t pleased with these developments. Today, power has been turned off in some regions and turned back on in others. As developments change, the memes grow. Here are some of the best memes being shared about the PG&E power shutdown.

Many Frustrated PG&E Customers Are Sharing Memes

The power shut off to hundreds of thousands of customers has inspired quite a few memes. In some cases, it’s tough to track where a meme originated since it can be seen on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook and other places.

The meme below was shared on Reddit by someone who noted the wind didn’t seem strong enough to account for the power shutoff.

PG&E explained in a press conference that because of the “interconnected nature of the electrical grid,” some areas might have their power turned off even if the weather doesn’t seem so bad. A PG&E official said: “There are lines that might run through neighborhoods that also run through fire threat distracts… We need to de-energize lines that run through high-fire risk districts that also run through areas that aren’t (high-risk)… This is a decision we do not make lightly… It’s a last resort for us… At this point we believe it’s a necessary step to take for the safety of our communities.”

But still, that won’t stop the memes. This is a version of the dog in a house on fire meme, except it’s pitch black since there’s no power.

And this meme expresses how customers felt when they realized their power wouldn’t be turned off.

It can be tough waiting to see if your area is part of the planned shutoff.

But some people were in areas that were pretty lucky.

Others couldn’t stand waiting. PG&E pushed back the shutoff dates in some areas, and disregarded them completely in others. The wait was tough for some.

And some of the memes, especially shared on Reddit, show a lot of frustration and annoyance.

Some people don’t understand turning off the power lines rather than fixing them. PG&E has said they are in the process of hardening lines and putting in more safety measures.

California has been hit hard this week. In other areas, fires became a big issue and still are.

This meme has been shared in a lot of places and just might be one of the best ones.

And Facebook really does need to offer a “marked safe” option for people whose power was turned off.

This one’s pretty good too.

Others joked that California was basically going to turn into a real-life version of The Purge when everything went dark. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, but the memes about The Purge are great.

And of course, there are more memes about the wind (or lack thereof.)

This one might be perfect.

And maybe some couldn’t survive quite as well as they thought.

Or some would…

On late Thursday night, PG&E shared on Twitter that power restoration has already started. More than half of the customers who lost power have seen their power restored. Full restoration has happened in Humboldt, Siskiyou, and Trinity counties.

PG&E Restores More Than Half of Customers following Public Safety Power Shutoff. Weather Conditions in Nearly All Counties Now Safe to Conduct Inspections, Repairs and Begin Power Restoration. https://t.co/rMhfMAhuwR pic.twitter.com/9csQi4fxKC — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 11, 2019

As of 11 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, October 10, about 312,000 customers still need their power restored.

