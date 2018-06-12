Best Father’s Day Golf Gifts 2018: 10 Last Minute Ideas

Father’s Day is just around the corner, but it’s not too late to get the Dad(s) in your life a gift. And if your Dad enjoys hitting the course, then we have some of the best Father’s Day golf gifts and ideas for those shopping last minute.

From equipment to gear to books and other novelties, we’ve compiled a list below to help make your decision. And there are also items on the list for anybody’s budget.

But keep reading to see some of the more popular golf items for Father’s Day.

1. PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer

Putting is arguably the most difficult part of golfing. And putting training aids can be invaluable for new golfer.

The PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer is an innovative way to help you perfect your putts. It’s construction is designed to give you an exact simulation of putting on a real green. The concept is simple, an on-target putt will roll up the parabolic curve and be returned back to you the same distance it would have gone past the hole if missed.

Extremely useful for gauging your putting distances. If the putt is off? Well, you’ll have to retrieve it yourself. Made of durable elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, the Pressure Putt Trainer is collapsible so it can fit in your golf bag.

If you’re interested in a different style, check out the Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green, which is indoor putting mat.

Price: $29.70 (26 percent off MSRP)

2. The Golf Father Fathers Day Novelty T-Shirt

The shirt says it all. The “Golf Father” Novelty T is perfect for Father’s Day. But really any occasion for the humorous golfing dad in your life.

Available in 10 different colors and in sizes small through 5XL, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the perfect combination. The shirts do run true to size as they’re made of 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton. And at under $20, it’s really an offer you can’t refuse.

Price: From $6.99 to $18.99

3. Wilson Smart Core Golf Ball — Pack of 24

Golf balls are a wonderful gift idea. All golfers can never have enough golf balls. These from Wilson feature their patented Soft Core technology. The golf ball is designed to adapt to your swing speed. This will help you get greater distance on all your shots. The technology also more spin on short shots for better control and less spin on your longer shots for straighter drives.

The durable golf balls have an ionomer cover and built to be long-lasting on all course types and through all conditions. And as a bonus, you actually receive two dozen golf balls for just about $20, so you won’t be breaking the bank.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

4. TaylorMade Golf 2017 TM Stand Golf Bag 5.0

Golf bags are another popular choice when it comes to gifts. This bag costs a little bit more than most other items on this list (about $100). But the TaylorMade Golf 2017 TM Stand Golf Bag 5.0, while last year’s model, is a high-quality selection and offers bang for the buck. A lightweight bag, it boasts an anti-slit stand system with non-slip foot pads, a dual mesh shoulder strap system, and an EVA molded hip pad on the side for extra comfort as its top features.

Other highlights include a 5-way divider top, a rain hood, an umbrella sleeve, and 6 pockets, including apparel, golf balls, tees, valuables, and other equipment and accessories. The TM Stand Bag 5.0 is also available in 6 colors — Black/White (pictured above), Black/White/Red, Blue/Black/White, Grey/White, White/Black, and White/Orange.

Price: $99.99

5. NFL 3 Pack Contour Head Covers

Is Dad also a football fan? Then let him show support for his favorite team while on the golf course with the NFL 3-Pack Contour Head Cover Set. The covers themselves are made of durable Buffalo Vinyl and synthetic suede, meaning your club heads will be secure and protected from the clanking that occurs in your bag during the round. The same goes for your club shafts thanks to the protective nylon sock.

The covers include a No. 1 for your driver and a No. 3 and X for your fairway woods, hybrids and rescues. The Green Bay Packers are shown here, but all 32 NFL teams are available. Each cover features the team name and logo in stylish embroidery.

Price: Packers shown at $29.99 (30 percent off MSRP). Prices will vary depending on team and availability.

6. Harvey Penick’s Little Red Book: Lessons And Teachings From A Lifetime In Golf

Harvey Penick’s Little Red Book: Lessons And Teachings From A Lifetime In Golf is a highly-rated and recommended read which offers instruction and other insight from one of golf’s most popular teachers. Penick died in 1995, but was the club pro at the Austin (Texas) Country Club from 1923 to 1973 and also coached the University of Texas from 1931 to 1963. Penick has worked with some of the best including Tom Kite, Ben Crenshaw, and Davis Love III.

Shown here in Hardcover, it’s also available for Kindle, Paperback, Audio CD, and Audiobook.

Price: Hardcover from $12.76

7. Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove

Gloves are another piece of gear that a golfer can never have too many of. With Callaway’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove, you’re getting top-notch quality at a bargain price. One of Callaway’s top sellers, it is made of high-quality leather, which offers great grip and extreme comfort. Other highlights include perforations on the palm, fingers and thumb to keep your hand cool and dry on those hot summer days on the course.

The glove has an Opti-Fit adjustable closure featuring the Callaway logo to ensure you get a secure fit and a cotton cuff which absorbs moisture, keeping you comfortable. Available in both left- and right-handed sizes, you can get also Dawn Patrol Glove in left-handed 3-packs.

Price: $12.99

8. Rukket Pop-Up Skee-Golf Chipping Target

Does Dad need some work on his short game? Who doesn’t, actually? Check out Rukket Sports’ Pop-Up Skee-Golf Chipping Target. Instead of just one net, SKEE-GOLF offers three targets to help improve accuracy on chips from any distance.

With an easy pop-up design, it measures 20 inches by 25 inches by 20 inches and can be used indoors or outdoors (just some advice — when playing indoors, maybe use the plastic golf balls). It collapses in seconds and includes a nylon carrying case so you can bring it anywhere you go — parties, the office, tailgates and more.

Price: $34.99

9. SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Training Aid for Strength and Tempo Training / Golf Swing Trainer

Arguably one of the most popular golf training aids on the market, the SKLZ Gold Flex is designed to build strength and improve your tempo and overall swing. It’s a simple tool to use — just swing the gold flex back and forth without stopping at the impact position.

The 2.5 pound weighted head will help you develop more power so you’ll get that always-welcomed extra yardage on your drives. And the flex will give a lag during use, which will help develop your tempo. The Gold Flex will help in all aspects of your swing mechanics, including swing plane, improving your overall game.

Price: $37.16 (26 percent off MSRP)

10. ‘DAD’ Engraved Golf Divot Tool and Ball Marker

Rounding out the list is an essential for the golf bag — a divot tool with magnetic ball marker. And this one from The Quintessential Hostess is perfect for Father’s Day as it’s engraved with DAD into the mahogany construction.

Help the grounds crew out by fixing your own divots and ball marks all over the course, including fairways and greens. They’ll greatly appreciate it, as will all the other golfers on the course.

Price: $26.90

