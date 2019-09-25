Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense (DST) Rankings: Chargers Gifted With Dream Matchup

While Miami Dolphins fans may be seeing their life expectancy reduced by a few years every time their favorite team takes the field, their offense has become man’s best friend in fantasy.

Essentially becoming the reincarnation of the Cleveland Browns from a few seasons ago, Miami has become the team you check to see who they’re playing this week and plug in that team’s defense into your fantasy lineup.

Will Miami’s opponents this week catapult themselves from a disappointing defensive unit to fantasy gold? Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense Rankings.

P.S. We don’t want to keep beating up on Miami in this article, however they’ve left us with no choice. This is our weekly reminder that whatever you do, do not, I repeat do not start the Miami Dolphins defense under any circumstance.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Buccaneers – 8.00 pts. (DEF14)

Chargers at MIA

Who needs a top-notch defense when you can just work the waiver wire and play D/STs facing off against the Dolphins? This week’s lucky defensive unit is none other than the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts have done very little to warrant their place in this section besides the fact that the NFL scheduled them to play Miami in Week 4.

Still, the Chargers have a top-three bookend tandem in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. While they’ve desperately missed Derwin James this season, their corners are still some of the best in football.

NFL defenses have averaged an insane 20.67 fantasy points verse the ‘Phins this season. Including two interceptions and more than four sacks per game.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates: Ravens – 0.00 pts. (DEF31)

Lions vs. KC

Detroit’s defense has quietly been extremely impressive in 2019. Their 29 fantasy points through three weeks of play ranks as the seventh most in Yahoo fantasy leagues. However, a terrible matchup this week will likely deter you from inserting them in your lineup.

While the Chargers’ matchup makes them a viable fantasy option this week, Detroit’s matchup gives them nearly ZERO chances of finding fantasy success.

You’d be better off leaving your defensive slot empty as opposed to playing a defense facing off against the Chiefs this year. D/STs average -0.32 fantasy points per game against Kansas City through the first three weeks of the year. That includes a zero-point outing by a Ravens defense a week ago that ranked in the top-two of nearly every statistical category before running into Patrick Mahomes and company in Week 3.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Defenses

Keys: DEF1 l DEF2+

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank DST TEAM Opp. 1 Chargers LAC at MIA 2 Rams LAR vs. TB 3 Bears CHI vs. MIN 4 Ravens BAL vs. CLE 5 Patriots NE at BUF 6 Jaguars JAC at DEN 7 Vikings MIN at CHI 8 Colts IND vs. OAK 9 Packers GB vs. PHI 10 Cowboys DAL at NO 11 Steelers PIT vs. CIN 12 Texans HOU vs. CAR 13 Seahawks at ARI 14 Broncos vs. JAC 15 Falcons vs. TEN 16 Titans at ATL 17 Browns at BAL 18 Chiefs at DET 19 Panthers at HOU 20 Bengals at PIT 21 Giants vs. WAS 22 Saints vs. DAL 23 Bills vs. NE 24 Redskins at NYG 25 Eagles at GB 26 Raiders at IND 27 Cardinals vs. SEA 28 Dolphins vs. LAC 29 Buccaneers at LAR 30 Lions vs. KC

