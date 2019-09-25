Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings: Adam Vinatieri Bounces Back

We know you don’t really care about kickers, and we get it, they’re kind of annoying. They take the field just a handful of times per game and can be the sole reason why you add another “L” to your fantasy football record.
However, we only take dubs over here, and that’s why you keep coming back to our rankings of the most underwhelming position in all of fantasy. We just want you to know we truly appreciate that.
And to reward you for your loyalty, we will supply you with the very best Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings in the business. So strap in, and get ready to add more names to your kicker arsenal besides Greg Z and Harrison Butker.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Kicker Overview:
After seemingly contemplating retirement following abysmal play to kick off 2019, Adam Vinatieri bounced back in a big way this past week. Vinatieri finished tied for the third-most fantasy points by a kicker in Week 3. Vinatieri will look to catapult his past week’s success into a hot streak. He gets an Oakland team that allowed the ninth most fantasy points on a per-game basis to kickers this season.
We introduced you to Joey Slye a week ago, the kicker who may be able to curl as much weight as points he puts up in fantasy this season. All Slye did in Week 3 was add to his now position-leading 36 fantasy points. Slye has a tougher matchup on his hands this time around as he faces off against a Texans team who allows just slightly over seven points per game to opposing kickers. However, there will be obviously perfect weather conditions in the enclosed NRG Stadium. Additionally, facing off against the Deshaun Watson-led Texans will warrant Panthers to light up the scoreboard on Sunday. It’s unclear if Kyle Allen will be able to keep pace with Watson, however, Slye has proven to be able to rack up points in bunches.
For all his tribulations, Matt Gay actually led all kickers in fantasy points in Week 3 with 16 points. While he has a plus-matchup this week, his confidence is likely shattered after missing multiple kicks, including the game-winner vs. the Giants a week ago. Gay is one more missed field goal from being out of a job.
Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | K]
- Keys: K1 l K2+
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Greg Zuerlein LAR
|
vs. TB
|
2
|Harrison Butker KC
|
at DET
|
3
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
vs. CLE
|
4
|Mason Crosby GB
|
vs. PHI
|
5
|Stephen Gostkowski NE
|
at BUF
|
6
|Jason Myers SEA
|
at ARI
|
7
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
vs. CAR
|
8
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|
vs. OAK
|
9
|Brett Maher DAL
|
at NO
|
10
|Joey Slye CAR
|
at HOU
|
11
|Matt Bryant ATL
|
vs. TEN
|
12
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
at GB
|
13
|Aldrick Rosas NYG
|
vs. WAS
|
14
|Matt Prater DET
|
vs. KC
|
15
|Wil Lutz NO
|
vs. DAL
|
16
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
vs. SEA
|
17
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
at DEN
|
18
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. CIN
|
19
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
at NYG
|
20
|Matt Gay TB
|
at LAR
|
21
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
at MIA
|
22
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|
vs. MIN
|
23
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
vs. JAC
|
24
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
at CHI
|
25
|Austin Seibert CLE
|
at BAL
|
26
|Cairo Santos TEN
|
at ATL
|
27
|Steven Hauschka BUF
|
vs. NE
|
28
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|
at IND
|
29
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
at PIT
|
30
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. LAC
