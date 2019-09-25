Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings: Adam Vinatieri Bounces Back

Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings: Adam Vinatieri Bounces Back

We know you don’t really care about kickers, and we get it, they’re kind of annoying. They take the field just a handful of times per game and can be the sole reason why you add another “L” to your fantasy football record.

However, we only take dubs over here, and that’s why you keep coming back to our rankings of the most underwhelming position in all of fantasy. We just want you to know we truly appreciate that.

And to reward you for your loyalty, we will supply you with the very best Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings in the business. So strap in, and get ready to add more names to your kicker arsenal besides Greg Z and Harrison Butker.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Kicker Overview:

After seemingly contemplating retirement following abysmal play to kick off 2019, Adam Vinatieri bounced back in a big way this past week. Vinatieri finished tied for the third-most fantasy points by a kicker in Week 3. Vinatieri will look to catapult his past week’s success into a hot streak. He gets an Oakland team that allowed the ninth most fantasy points on a per-game basis to kickers this season.

We introduced you to Joey Slye a week ago, the kicker who may be able to curl as much weight as points he puts up in fantasy this season. All Slye did in Week 3 was add to his now position-leading 36 fantasy points. Slye has a tougher matchup on his hands this time around as he faces off against a Texans team who allows just slightly over seven points per game to opposing kickers. However, there will be obviously perfect weather conditions in the enclosed NRG Stadium. Additionally, facing off against the Deshaun Watson-led Texans will warrant Panthers to light up the scoreboard on Sunday. It’s unclear if Kyle Allen will be able to keep pace with Watson, however, Slye has proven to be able to rack up points in bunches.

For all his tribulations, Matt Gay actually led all kickers in fantasy points in Week 3 with 16 points. While he has a plus-matchup this week, his confidence is likely shattered after missing multiple kicks, including the game-winner vs. the Giants a week ago. Gay is one more missed field goal from being out of a job.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | K]

  • Keys: K1 l K2+
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

vs. TB

2

 Harrison Butker KC

at DET

3

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. CLE

4

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. PHI

5

 Stephen Gostkowski NE

at BUF

6

 Jason Myers SEA

at ARI

7

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. CAR

8

 Adam Vinatieri IND

vs. OAK

9

 Brett Maher DAL

at NO

10

 Joey Slye CAR

at HOU

11

 Matt Bryant ATL

vs. TEN

12

 Jake Elliott PHI

at GB

13

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

vs. WAS

14

 Matt Prater DET

vs. KC

15

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. DAL

16

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

vs. SEA

17

 Josh Lambo JAC

at DEN

18

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. CIN

19

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

at NYG

20

 Matt Gay TB

at LAR

21

 Michael Badgley LAC

at MIA

22

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

vs. MIN

23

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. JAC

24

 Dan Bailey MIN

at CHI

25

 Austin Seibert CLE

at BAL

26

 Cairo Santos TEN

at ATL

27

 Steven Hauschka BUF

vs. NE

28

 Daniel Carlson OAK

at IND

29

 Randy Bullock CIN

at PIT

30

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. LAC

