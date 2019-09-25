Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings: Adam Vinatieri Bounces Back

We know you don’t really care about kickers, and we get it, they’re kind of annoying. They take the field just a handful of times per game and can be the sole reason why you add another “L” to your fantasy football record.

However, we only take dubs over here, and that’s why you keep coming back to our rankings of the most underwhelming position in all of fantasy. We just want you to know we truly appreciate that.

And to reward you for your loyalty, we will supply you with the very best Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings in the business. So strap in, and get ready to add more names to your kicker arsenal besides Greg Z and Harrison Butker.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Kicker Overview:

After seemingly contemplating retirement following abysmal play to kick off 2019, Adam Vinatieri bounced back in a big way this past week. Vinatieri finished tied for the third-most fantasy points by a kicker in Week 3. Vinatieri will look to catapult his past week’s success into a hot streak. He gets an Oakland team that allowed the ninth most fantasy points on a per-game basis to kickers this season.

We introduced you to Joey Slye a week ago, the kicker who may be able to curl as much weight as points he puts up in fantasy this season. All Slye did in Week 3 was add to his now position-leading 36 fantasy points. Slye has a tougher matchup on his hands this time around as he faces off against a Texans team who allows just slightly over seven points per game to opposing kickers. However, there will be obviously perfect weather conditions in the enclosed NRG Stadium. Additionally, facing off against the Deshaun Watson-led Texans will warrant Panthers to light up the scoreboard on Sunday. It’s unclear if Kyle Allen will be able to keep pace with Watson, however, Slye has proven to be able to rack up points in bunches.

For all his tribulations, Matt Gay actually led all kickers in fantasy points in Week 3 with 16 points. While he has a plus-matchup this week, his confidence is likely shattered after missing multiple kicks, including the game-winner vs. the Giants a week ago. Gay is one more missed field goal from being out of a job.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Keys: K1 l K2+

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Greg Zuerlein LAR vs. TB 2 Harrison Butker KC at DET 3 Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE 4 Mason Crosby GB vs. PHI 5 Stephen Gostkowski NE at BUF 6 Jason Myers SEA at ARI 7 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CAR 8 Adam Vinatieri IND vs. OAK 9 Brett Maher DAL at NO 10 Joey Slye CAR at HOU 11 Matt Bryant ATL vs. TEN 12 Jake Elliott PHI at GB 13 Aldrick Rosas NYG vs. WAS 14 Matt Prater DET vs. KC 15 Wil Lutz NO vs. DAL 16 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. SEA 17 Josh Lambo JAC at DEN 18 Chris Boswell PIT vs. CIN 19 Dustin Hopkins WAS at NYG 20 Matt Gay TB at LAR 21 Michael Badgley LAC at MIA 22 Eddy Pineiro CHI vs. MIN 23 Brandon McManus DEN vs. JAC 24 Dan Bailey MIN at CHI 25 Austin Seibert CLE at BAL 26 Cairo Santos TEN at ATL 27 Steven Hauschka BUF vs. NE 28 Daniel Carlson OAK at IND 29 Randy Bullock CIN at PIT 30 Jason Sanders MIA vs. LAC

