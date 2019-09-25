Fantasy Football Week 4 Top-100 Flex Rankings: Can Mike Evans Build Off Monster Game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans beat up on Janoris Jenkins so much during last Sunday’s game, that fans and media alike are truly debating whether or not Jackrabbit should be cut.
Evans was outstanding vs. the G-Men, piling up 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, Week 3’s standout performance seems to be an outlier when looking at the wideout’s statistics through three games.
Evans compiled a grand total of six receptions while averaging just slightly over 44 yards per game from Week 1 through Week 2, including zero touchdowns.
Will a tough matchup this week cause Evans to revert back to his pre Week 3-self? Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 4 Flex Rankings.
Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Devonta Freeman – 12.50 pts. (RB23)
Amari Cooper at NO
Cooper has been a touchdown machine through the first three weeks of the NFL season. He is currently tied for the league lead in receiving TDs with four.
Expect Cooper to make a few extra visits to the endzone this week vs. a horrendous Saints secondary. New Orleans is the third-worst NFL defense against the pass this season. The Saints have also allowed 1.7 touchdowns per game to wide receivers, while allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position this season.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Tyler Boyd – 12.70 pts. (WR38)
Mike Evans at LAR
It would be extremely difficult for Evans to duplicate his Week 3 performance where he led all NFL players in fantasy scoring with an astonishing 45 points. Evans beat up on a putrid New York Giants defense. However, this week the wideout will have his hands full with a Rams secondary that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to WRs this season. Los Angeles has also yet to allow a receiving touchdown to a WR through three weeks of play.
Remember, this is not an indication that you should sit Mike Evans, rather that he will perform “Worse Than Usual.”
Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|FLEX TEAM
|POS
|Opp.
|1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
RB
|
at HOU
|
2
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
RB
|
vs. DAL
|
3
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
RB
|
at NO
|
4
|Julio Jones ATL
|
WR
|
vs. TEN
|
5
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
WR
|
at MIA
|
6
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
RB
|
at MIA
|
7
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
WR
|
vs. CAR
|
8
|Davante Adams GB
|
WR
|
vs. PHI
|
9
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
RB
|
at CHI
|
10
|David Johnson ARI
|
RB
|
vs. SEA
|
11
|Michael Thomas NO
|
WR
|
vs. DAL
|
12
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
WR
|
at NO
|
13
|Evan Engram NYG
|
TE
|
vs. WAS
|
14
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
RB
|
vs. CLE
|
15
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
WR
|
vs. TB
|
16
|Travis Kelce KC
|
TE
|
at DET
|
17
|Chris Carson SEA
|
RB
|
at ARI
|
18
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
WR
|
at BAL
|
19
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
WR
|
at ARI
|
20
|Mike Evans TB
|
WR
|
at LAR
|
21
|James Conner PIT
|
RB
|
vs. CIN
|
22
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
RB
|
vs. KC
|
23
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
WR
|
vs. CIN
|
24
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
RB
|
at ATL
|
25
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
TE
|
at GB
|
26
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
WR
|
at DET
|
27
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
RB
|
at BAL
|
28
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
RB
|
vs. TB
|
29
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
WR
|
vs. KC
|
30
|Marlon Mack IND
|
RB
|
vs. OAK
|
31
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
WR
|
vs. SEA
|
32
|Chris Godwin TB
|
WR
|
at LAR
|
33
|Aaron Jones GB
|
RB
|
vs. PHI
|
34
|James White NE
|
RB
|
at BUF
|
35
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
WR
|
vs. TB
|
36
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
WR
|
at CHI
|
37
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
WR
|
at PIT
|
38
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
RB
|
at DET
|
39
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
WR
|
at NYG
|
40
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
RB
|
at PIT
|
41
|Julian Edelman NE
|
WR
|
at BUF
|
42
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
WR
|
vs. WAS
|
43
|Robert Woods LAR
|
WR
|
vs. TB
|
44
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
WR
|
vs. SEA
|
45
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
RB
|
at IND
|
46
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
RB
|
at DEN
|
47
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
WR
|
vs. OAK
|
48
|Darren Waller OAK
|
TE
|
at IND
|
49
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
RB
|
vs. TEN
|
50
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
WR
|
vs. TEN
|
51
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
WR
|
vs. CLE
|
52
|Marvin Jones DET
|
WR
|
vs. KC
|
53
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
TE
|
vs. CLE
|
54
|David Montgomery CHI
|
RB
|
vs. MIN
|
55
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
RB
|
at BUF
|
56
|Josh Gordon NE
|
WR
|
at BUF
|
57
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
RB
|
at GB
|
58
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
WR
|
vs. MIN
|
59
|Sony Michel NE
|
RB
|
at BUF
|
60
|Mike Williams LAC
|
WR
|
at MIA
|
61
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
WR
|
at CHI
|
62
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
WR
|
at HOU
|
63
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
RB
|
vs. JAC
|
64
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
TE
|
at HOU
|
65
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
WR
|
at DET
|
66
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
WR
|
at HOU
|
67
|John Ross CIN
|
WR
|
at PIT
|
68
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
WR
|
at DEN
|
69
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
RB
|
at NYG
|
70
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
TE
|
vs. TEN
|
71
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
RB
|
vs. WAS
|
72
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
RB
|
vs. CAR
|
73
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
RB
|
at NYG
|
74
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
WR
|
at IND
|
75
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
RB
|
at LAR
|
76
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
WR
|
at ARI
|
77
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
WR
|
at DET
|
78
|John Brown BUF
|
WR
|
vs. NE
|
79
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
RB
|
vs. JAC
|
80
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
WR
|
at GB
|
81
|Frank Gore BUF
|
RB
|
vs. NE
|
82
|Peyton Barber TB
|
RB
|
at LAR
|
83
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
|
WR
|
vs. PHI
|
84
|Will Fuller HOU
|
WR
|
vs. CAR
|
85
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
WR
|
at GB
|
86
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|
WR
|
vs. JAC
|
87
|Delanie Walker TEN
|
TE
|
at ATL
|
88
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
WR
|
at BAL
|
89
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
RB
|
vs. CAR
|
90
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
WR
|
at BUF
|
91
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
WR
|
vs. JAC
|
92
|Justin Jackson LAC
|
RB
|
at MIA
|
93
|Damien Williams KC
|
RB
|
at DET
|
94
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
WR
|
at NO
|
95
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
WR
|
at DEN
|
96
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
RB
|
vs. NE
|
97
|Corey Davis TEN
|
WR
|
at ATL
|
98
|Preston Williams MIA
|
WR
|
vs. LAC
|
99
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
RB
|
vs. MIN
|
100
|Kenyan Drake MIA
|
RB
|
vs. LAC
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
