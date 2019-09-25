Fantasy Football Week 4 Top-100 Flex Rankings: Can Mike Evans Build Off Monster Game?

Fantasy Football Week 4 Top-100 Flex Rankings: Can Mike Evans Build Off Monster Game?

Getty Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans beat up on Janoris Jenkins so much during last Sunday’s game, that fans and media alike are truly debating whether or not Jackrabbit should be cut.

Evans was outstanding vs. the G-Men, piling up 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, Week 3’s standout performance seems to be an outlier when looking at the wideout’s statistics through three games.

Evans compiled a grand total of six receptions while averaging just slightly over 44 yards per game from Week 1 through Week 2, including zero touchdowns.

Will a tough matchup this week cause Evans to revert back to his pre Week 3-self? Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 4 Flex Rankings.

Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual: 
  2. Devonta Freeman – 12.50 pts. (RB23)

Amari Cooper at NO

Cooper has been a touchdown machine through the first three weeks of the NFL season. He is currently tied for the league lead in receiving TDs with four.

Expect Cooper to make a few extra visits to the endzone this week vs. a horrendous Saints secondary. New Orleans is the third-worst NFL defense against the pass this season. The Saints have also allowed 1.7 touchdowns per game to wide receivers, while allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position this season.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. Tyler Boyd – 12.70 pts. (WR38)

Mike Evans at LAR

It would be extremely difficult for Evans to duplicate his Week 3 performance where he led all NFL players in fantasy scoring with an astonishing 45 points. Evans beat up on a putrid New York Giants defense. However, this week the wideout will have his hands full with a Rams secondary that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to WRs this season. Los Angeles has also yet to allow a receiving touchdown to a WR through three weeks of play.

Remember, this is not an indication that you should sit Mike Evans, rather that he will perform “Worse Than Usual.”

Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank FLEX TEAM POS Opp.
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR

RB

at HOU

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

RB

vs. DAL

3

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

RB

at NO

4

 Julio Jones ATL

WR

vs. TEN

5

 Keenan Allen LAC

WR

at MIA

6

 Austin Ekeler LAC

RB

at MIA

7

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

WR

vs. CAR

8

 Davante Adams GB

WR

vs. PHI

9

 Dalvin Cook MIN

RB

at CHI

10

 David Johnson ARI

RB

vs. SEA

11

 Michael Thomas NO

WR

vs. DAL

12

 Amari Cooper DAL

WR

at NO

13

 Evan Engram NYG

TE

vs. WAS

14

 Mark Ingram BAL

RB

vs. CLE

15

 Cooper Kupp LAR

WR

vs. TB

16

 Travis Kelce KC

TE

at DET

17

 Chris Carson SEA

RB

at ARI

18

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

WR

at BAL

19

 Tyler Lockett SEA

WR

at ARI

20

 Mike Evans TB

WR

at LAR

21

 James Conner PIT

RB

vs. CIN

22

 Kerryon Johnson DET

RB

vs. KC

23

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

WR

vs. CIN

24

 Derrick Henry TEN

RB

at ATL

25

 Zach Ertz PHI

TE

at GB

26

 Sammy Watkins KC

WR

at DET

27

 Nick Chubb CLE

RB

at BAL

28

 Todd Gurley LAR

RB

vs. TB

29

 Kenny Golladay DET

WR

vs. KC

30

 Marlon Mack IND

RB

vs. OAK

31

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

WR

vs. SEA

32

 Chris Godwin TB

WR

at LAR

33

 Aaron Jones GB

RB

vs. PHI

34

 James White NE

RB

at BUF

35

 Brandin Cooks LAR

WR

vs. TB

36

 Adam Thielen MIN

WR

at CHI

37

 Tyler Boyd CIN

WR

at PIT

38

 LeSean McCoy KC

RB

at DET

39

 Terry McLaurin WAS

WR

at NYG

40

 Joe Mixon CIN

RB

at PIT

41

 Julian Edelman NE

WR

at BUF

42

 Sterling Shepard NYG

WR

vs. WAS

43

 Robert Woods LAR

WR

vs. TB

44

 Christian Kirk ARI

WR

vs. SEA

45

 Josh Jacobs OAK

RB

at IND

46

 Leonard Fournette JAC

RB

at DEN

47

 T.Y. Hilton IND

WR

vs. OAK

48

 Darren Waller OAK

TE

at IND

49

 Devonta Freeman ATL

RB

vs. TEN

50

 Calvin Ridley ATL

WR

vs. TEN

51

 Marquise Brown BAL

WR

vs. CLE

52

 Marvin Jones DET

WR

vs. KC

53

 Mark Andrews BAL

TE

vs. CLE

54

 David Montgomery CHI

RB

vs. MIN

55

 Rex Burkhead NE

RB

at BUF

56

 Josh Gordon NE

WR

at BUF

57

 Miles Sanders PHI

RB

at GB

58

 Allen Robinson CHI

WR

vs. MIN

59

 Sony Michel NE

RB

at BUF

60

 Mike Williams LAC

WR

at MIA

61

 Stefon Diggs MIN

WR

at CHI

62

 Curtis Samuel CAR

WR

at HOU

63

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

RB

vs. JAC

64

 Greg Olsen CAR

TE

at HOU

65

 Demarcus Robinson KC

WR

at DET

66

 D.J. Moore CAR

WR

at HOU

67

 John Ross CIN

WR

at PIT

68

 D.J. Chark JAC

WR

at DEN

69

 Chris Thompson WAS

RB

at NYG

70

 Austin Hooper ATL

TE

vs. TEN

71

 Wayne Gallman NYG

RB

vs. WAS

72

 Carlos Hyde HOU

RB

vs. CAR

73

 Adrian Peterson WAS

RB

at NYG

74

 Tyrell Williams OAK

WR

at IND

75

 Ronald Jones II TB

RB

at LAR

76

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

WR

at ARI

77

 Mecole Hardman KC

WR

at DET

78

 John Brown BUF

WR

vs. NE

79

 Royce Freeman DEN

RB

vs. JAC

80

 Nelson Agholor PHI

WR

at GB

81

 Frank Gore BUF

RB

vs. NE

82

 Peyton Barber TB

RB

at LAR

83

 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB

WR

vs. PHI

84

 Will Fuller HOU

WR

vs. CAR

85

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

WR

at GB

86

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN

WR

vs. JAC

87

 Delanie Walker TEN

TE

at ATL

88

 Jarvis Landry CLE

WR

at BAL

89

 Duke Johnson HOU

RB

vs. CAR

90

 Phillip Dorsett NE

WR

at BUF

91

 Courtland Sutton DEN

WR

vs. JAC

92

 Justin Jackson LAC

RB

at MIA

93

 Damien Williams KC

RB

at DET

94

 Randall Cobb DAL

WR

at NO

95

 Dede Westbrook JAC

WR

at DEN

96

 Devin Singletary BUF

RB

vs. NE

97

 Corey Davis TEN

WR

at ATL

98

 Preston Williams MIA

WR

vs. LAC

99

 Tarik Cohen CHI

RB

vs. MIN

100

 Kenyan Drake MIA

RB

vs. LAC
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

