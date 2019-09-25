Fantasy Football Week 4 Top-100 Flex Rankings: Can Mike Evans Build Off Monster Game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans beat up on Janoris Jenkins so much during last Sunday’s game, that fans and media alike are truly debating whether or not Jackrabbit should be cut.

Evans was outstanding vs. the G-Men, piling up 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, Week 3’s standout performance seems to be an outlier when looking at the wideout’s statistics through three games.

Evans compiled a grand total of six receptions while averaging just slightly over 44 yards per game from Week 1 through Week 2, including zero touchdowns.

Will a tough matchup this week cause Evans to revert back to his pre Week 3-self? Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 4 Flex Rankings.

Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Devonta Freeman – 12.50 pts. (RB23)

Amari Cooper at NO

Cooper has been a touchdown machine through the first three weeks of the NFL season. He is currently tied for the league lead in receiving TDs with four.

Expect Cooper to make a few extra visits to the endzone this week vs. a horrendous Saints secondary. New Orleans is the third-worst NFL defense against the pass this season. The Saints have also allowed 1.7 touchdowns per game to wide receivers, while allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position this season.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Tyler Boyd – 12.70 pts. (WR38)

Mike Evans at LAR

It would be extremely difficult for Evans to duplicate his Week 3 performance where he led all NFL players in fantasy scoring with an astonishing 45 points. Evans beat up on a putrid New York Giants defense. However, this week the wideout will have his hands full with a Rams secondary that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to WRs this season. Los Angeles has also yet to allow a receiving touchdown to a WR through three weeks of play.

Remember, this is not an indication that you should sit Mike Evans, rather that he will perform “Worse Than Usual.”

Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank FLEX TEAM POS Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB at HOU 2 Alvin Kamara NO RB vs. DAL 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB at NO 4 Julio Jones ATL WR vs. TEN 5 Keenan Allen LAC WR at MIA 6 Austin Ekeler LAC RB at MIA 7 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR vs. CAR 8 Davante Adams GB WR vs. PHI 9 Dalvin Cook MIN RB at CHI 10 David Johnson ARI RB vs. SEA 11 Michael Thomas NO WR vs. DAL 12 Amari Cooper DAL WR at NO 13 Evan Engram NYG TE vs. WAS 14 Mark Ingram BAL RB vs. CLE 15 Cooper Kupp LAR WR vs. TB 16 Travis Kelce KC TE at DET 17 Chris Carson SEA RB at ARI 18 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR at BAL 19 Tyler Lockett SEA WR at ARI 20 Mike Evans TB WR at LAR 21 James Conner PIT RB vs. CIN 22 Kerryon Johnson DET RB vs. KC 23 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR vs. CIN 24 Derrick Henry TEN RB at ATL 25 Zach Ertz PHI TE at GB 26 Sammy Watkins KC WR at DET 27 Nick Chubb CLE RB at BAL 28 Todd Gurley LAR RB vs. TB 29 Kenny Golladay DET WR vs. KC 30 Marlon Mack IND RB vs. OAK 31 Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR vs. SEA 32 Chris Godwin TB WR at LAR 33 Aaron Jones GB RB vs. PHI 34 James White NE RB at BUF 35 Brandin Cooks LAR WR vs. TB 36 Adam Thielen MIN WR at CHI 37 Tyler Boyd CIN WR at PIT 38 LeSean McCoy KC RB at DET 39 Terry McLaurin WAS WR at NYG 40 Joe Mixon CIN RB at PIT 41 Julian Edelman NE WR at BUF 42 Sterling Shepard NYG WR vs. WAS 43 Robert Woods LAR WR vs. TB 44 Christian Kirk ARI WR vs. SEA 45 Josh Jacobs OAK RB at IND 46 Leonard Fournette JAC RB at DEN 47 T.Y. Hilton IND WR vs. OAK 48 Darren Waller OAK TE at IND 49 Devonta Freeman ATL RB vs. TEN 50 Calvin Ridley ATL WR vs. TEN 51 Marquise Brown BAL WR vs. CLE 52 Marvin Jones DET WR vs. KC 53 Mark Andrews BAL TE vs. CLE 54 David Montgomery CHI RB vs. MIN 55 Rex Burkhead NE RB at BUF 56 Josh Gordon NE WR at BUF 57 Miles Sanders PHI RB at GB 58 Allen Robinson CHI WR vs. MIN 59 Sony Michel NE RB at BUF 60 Mike Williams LAC WR at MIA 61 Stefon Diggs MIN WR at CHI 62 Curtis Samuel CAR WR at HOU 63 Phillip Lindsay DEN RB vs. JAC 64 Greg Olsen CAR TE at HOU 65 Demarcus Robinson KC WR at DET 66 D.J. Moore CAR WR at HOU 67 John Ross CIN WR at PIT 68 D.J. Chark JAC WR at DEN 69 Chris Thompson WAS RB at NYG 70 Austin Hooper ATL TE vs. TEN 71 Wayne Gallman NYG RB vs. WAS 72 Carlos Hyde HOU RB vs. CAR 73 Adrian Peterson WAS RB at NYG 74 Tyrell Williams OAK WR at IND 75 Ronald Jones II TB RB at LAR 76 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR at ARI 77 Mecole Hardman KC WR at DET 78 John Brown BUF WR vs. NE 79 Royce Freeman DEN RB vs. JAC 80 Nelson Agholor PHI WR at GB 81 Frank Gore BUF RB vs. NE 82 Peyton Barber TB RB at LAR 83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR vs. PHI 84 Will Fuller HOU WR vs. CAR 85 Alshon Jeffery PHI WR at GB 86 Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR vs. JAC 87 Delanie Walker TEN TE at ATL 88 Jarvis Landry CLE WR at BAL 89 Duke Johnson HOU RB vs. CAR 90 Phillip Dorsett NE WR at BUF 91 Courtland Sutton DEN WR vs. JAC 92 Justin Jackson LAC RB at MIA 93 Damien Williams KC RB at DET 94 Randall Cobb DAL WR at NO 95 Dede Westbrook JAC WR at DEN 96 Devin Singletary BUF RB vs. NE 97 Corey Davis TEN WR at ATL 98 Preston Williams MIA WR vs. LAC 99 Tarik Cohen CHI RB vs. MIN 100 Kenyan Drake MIA RB vs. LAC

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

