Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 6 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition for this week features the former highest scoring player at his position looking to reclaim his rightful spot atop the kicking hierarchy.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | K]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Joey Slye at TB

Slye entered last week’s contest with the Jaguars as the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position. However, he left the contest putting up a meager four points. Expect Slye to bounce back in a major way this week. Tampa Bay allows the second-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Three of the five kickers to face off with the Bucs this season averaged an impressive 13.7 points.

Robbie Gould at LAR

Gould is the ninth leading scorer from the kicker position this season based on per game average. Gould gets a prime matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this week. The Rams have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. No kicking opponent of Los Angeles’ this year has scored less than seven points, while three of them eclipsed 12 points.

Matt Gay vs. CAR

Gay has averaged 11.75 fantasy points over the past four weeks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker has hit four field goals of between 40 and 50+ yards over that same time span. Carolina has allowed all but one kicker this season to score nine-plus fantasy points against them.

Sleeper: Matt Bryant at ARI

Bryant has yet to hit double-digit fantasy points in a single game this season. The Falcons kicker is currently the seventh-lowest scoring kicker in fantasy through the first five weeks of play. Bryant may climb those ranks after this week is said and done. Arizona allows an average of more than 10+ points to kickers this season, surrendering the third-most points overall.

Kicker: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Brandon McManus vs. TEN

McManus put up 10 fantasy points in Week 5 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the first time McManus had scored more than seven points since Week 1. Tennessee has allowed only one kicker all season to score 10+ fantasy points. The other four opponents they have faced in 2019 have accumulated a grand total of just nine fantasy points against them.

Jake Elliott vs. MIN

It was just a few years back when it seemed like Elliott was making a push to be an elite fantasy kicker in this league. Now it’s time to question whether he should even be rostered. Elliott has yet to score more than seven fantasy points in a given game this season. Minnesota allows a minuscule 3.8 points to opposing kickers this season, the fourth-fewest in football.

Buyers Beware: Chris Boswell vs. LAC

Boswell has averaged an impressive 10 fantasy points over the past four weeks of the season. However, that number is bound to take a hit with an undrafted rookie quarterback at the helm of the Steelers offense. If Pittsburgh can’t muster up yardage on the offensive side of the ball, Boswell’s attempts at racking up fantasy points may be limited. The Chargers have only allowed one kicker all season to score more than five points against them.

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Kicker Rankings Week 6