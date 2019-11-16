Top DFS NFL DraftKings Picks, Sits, & Sleepers for Week 11

Welcome to our Top DFS NFL DraftKings Picks, Sits, and Sleepers for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season. DraftKings is holding two stellar classic contests this week for Sunday’s slate of games. An entry fee of just $3 will grant you access to the 1.2M Play-Action contest and the ability to walk away with $100K. More of a big roller? Try your hand at their NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire con, where the winner is awarded a whopping Million Dollars.

Top Picks: Top tier players who are worthy of a play despite their hefty price tag. Top Sits: Players who don’t warrant a place in your lineups due to a multitude of factors such as being overpriced, recent performance trends, and bad matchups. Top Sleepers & Bargains: Players who are being undervalued by DraftKings.



Top Picks

Drew Brees (QB2) at TB l $6,900

Brees was abysmal last week coming off a bye, failing to reach 12 fantasy points. Don’t expect back-to-back bad performance by the future Hall of Fame signal-caller. Tampa Bay allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. Over the past two week’s they’ve surrendered an average of 33.49 points to the position.

Ezekiel Elliott (RB2) at DET l $9,000

Apparently, Skip Bayless would take Vikings backup Alexander Mattison over Zeke. Well apparently he doesn’t play DFS. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have allowed more fantasy points on a per-game basis to the running back position than the Lions this season. Zeke has touched the ball nearly 27 times per game over his past four contests.

Josh Jacobs (RB7) vs. CIN l $6,900

Jacobs is RB5 in fantasy points over the past two weeks. The Bengals surrender the fourth-most fantasy points and the fifth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season.

Julian Edelman (WR4) at PHI l $7,600

What’s there not to like about Edelman? The slot-maven is WR6 since Week 4, averaging 20+ fantasy points over that span. He’s also seen 11+ targets come his way in four consecutive games. The Eagles have allowed seven 100-yard receivers in their nine games this season.

Top Sits

Leonard Fournette (RB4) at IND l $7,900

Fournette has averaged just 52.6 rushing yards in three of his last four games. He’s also found the endzone just once this season. The Colts have allowed an average of just 36.75 and zero touchdowns to opposing running backs since returning from their Week 6 bye.

Latavius Murray (RB10) at TB l $6,200

We’ll keep this simple. As the RB10, Murray prices higher than a multitude of starting running backs. With Alvin Kamara back in the fold a week ago, he played just 17 snaps. Tampa Bay ranks as the best-run defense in all of football.

Stefon Diggs (WR9) vs. DEN l $6,900

Diggs has caught a grand total of four receptions over the past two weeks. He’s also been held out of the endzone in all but two games this year. Denver allows the third-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season.

Kenny Golladay (WR11) vs. DAL l $6,700

Matthew Stafford has been ruled out this week, which means Golladay’s value takes a hit. With Jeff Driskel under center a week ago, the WR hauled in a meager three receptions. Dallas is the second-best pass defense from a fantasy perspective this season. Since Week 2 they’ve allowed just two receiving touchdowns to the wideout position.

Top Sleepers & Bargains

Best Bang For Your Buck: Brian Hill (RB25) at CAR l $4,800

Hill will draw the start for an injured Devonta Freeman on Sunday. Yet, he comes in cheaper than three running backs already ruled out for the week. Hill touched the ball 21 times a week ago and has scored in back-to-back games. Carolina allows the third-most fantasy points to RBs this year.

Devin Singletary (RB12) at MIA l $6,000

The Bills went away from Singletary a week ago, and in return, the team laid a dud. Expect them to go back to their rookie this week vs. Miami. The Dolphins have allowed four 100+ yard rushers in their last seven games.

Randall Cobb (WR40) at DET l $4,300

Since Week 3, Cobb has seen at least six targets in all but one game. The receiver is fresh off his first 100-yard game as a Cowboy and his first touchdown since Week 1. Detroit has allowed receiving touchdowns to slot receivers in each of the last two weeks.

Bargain Hunting: Ross Dwelley (TE18) vs. ARI l $3,400

George Kittle is likely out Sunday, so roll with his backup who is dirt cheap. Dwelley saw seven targets last Monday night. The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown per game to the tight end position this season.

