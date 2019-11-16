JD McKissic Fantasy: Start or Sit Lions RB in Week 11?

The Detroit Lions backfield has been nothing less than a crapshoot since starter Kerryon Johnson went down with a potentially season-ending knee injury back in Week 7.

After weeks of trotting out players such as Tra Carson and Ty Johnson, both to underwhelming returns, the team seems to have finally settled on JD McKissic as their player of choice in the backfield. Yet, while McKissic possesses impressive receiving prowess, will his limitation of being a potential every-down back limit his usability in fantasy football lineups this week? Let’s discuss.

JD Mckissic’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Dallas Cowboys

After injuries to Kerryon Johnson, Tra Carson, and Ty Johnson, the Detroit Lions had no choice but to turn to JD McKissic in hopes of moving the football from the running back position. McKissic played a season-high 58 snaps (70%) this past Sunday, and he rewarded the Lions for their added faith in him by putting forth his best production of the year.

While McKissic struggled in the run game, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry on a season-high 10 carries, he once again excelled as a receiving option out of the backfield, hauling in six receptions. It is also worth noting that while McKissic isn’t built like your typical running back (a former collegiate receiver), he has averaged an impressive 6.22 yards per carry over the four games this season that he’s carried the ball at least four times.

Reports of Ty Johnson possibly being cleared for Sunday’s game have begun to swirl. Yet, even if active, he shouldn’t impact McKissic’s fantasy value much, if at all. Johnson has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, and failed to top 29 rushing yards in any game since Kerryon Johnson’s injury.

McKissic will take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, certainly a welcoming matchup for the former Arkansas State Red Wolf. Dallas has surrendered the 13th most fantasy points to running backs this season. Yet, more import is their struggles in containing backs who are featured in the passing game.

Over the last two weeks, running backs have averaged seven receptions and 77.5 receiving yards against America’s team. Running backs to finish with at least five receptions against the Cowboys this season have averaged an outstanding 26.5 fantasy points.

Should You Start or Sit JD McKissic in Week 11?

While it may be a bit outlandish to believe that McKissic could come close to a 26+ point outing in Week 11, that doesn’t mean he won’t produce. He’s a true receiving threat out of the backfield, and with Matthew Stafford once again ruled out for the Lions, expect the team to feature McKissic in the passing game as a way to get the ball out of Jeff Driskel‘s hands quickly and efficiently.

He may not rank within the upper-echelon of backs this week due to his lacking traits in the run game. However, he is a promising RB3/Flex start in PPR-scoring formats.

